Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 7

After another record close on Friday, the TSX could open lower today as metals weaken and investors eye upcoming trade deadlines.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks remained largely unchanged on Friday as the U.S. markets remained closed for Independence Day, leading to subdued trading volumes north of the border. While the S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by just two points to 27,036, it still managed to notch a new all-time high for the fourth consecutive session.

Despite weakness in industrial, consumer discretionary, and energy stocks, strong gains in other key sectors, such as real estate and consumer staples, helped keep the index in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR.UN) rallied by over 17% to $12.46 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. The sharp gain followed confirmation from the North York-based REIT that it is actively reviewing strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the trust or substantially all of its assets.

H&R REIT’s board had formed a special committee earlier this year after receiving an unsolicited proposal, and the committee has since received additional non-binding offers from multiple interested parties. While no decision has been made, the market responded positively to the possibility of a value-enhancing transaction. H&R stock has risen 34% so far in 2025 and offers a 4.8% annualized dividend yield with monthly payouts.

Allied Properties REIT, Boardwalk REIT, and Primaris REIT were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 2.6%.

On the flip side, NGEx Minerals and Ivanhoe Mines slipped by at least 1.5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, TD Bank, Manulife Financial, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices rose in early trading Monday, but metals prices fell sharply amid a stronger U.S. dollar and cautious investor sentiment ahead of key economic data later this week. This mixed movement in commodities could lead to a weaker opening for the TSX today, with energy stocks seeing some support while mining shares may remain under pressure.

While no major economic or corporate releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on developments related to global trade policies as the U.S. tariff deadline of July 9 approaches.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 4

| Jitendra Parashar

After topping 27,000 for the first time, the TSX today may drift sideways amid light volume and the U.S. Independence…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 3

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX at record levels, focus moves to U.S. job data today, as markets south of the border shut…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 2

| Jitendra Parashar

After closing the second quarter at a record high, the TSX may climb further at the open today with oil…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

How to Allocate $5,000 Across 5 Promising Market Sectors

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Got $5,000 in your investment account? Here's how to deploy it across five promising sectors for potentially solid returns

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stock Market

How to Invest $10,000 for Growth in an Uncertain Economy

| Robin Brown

Are you worried about an economic downturn? Check out these Canadian stocks that could deliver resilient returns over the long…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 30

| Jitendra Parashar

After a volatile end to last week, the TSX could trade in a narrow range today amid limited data and…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $42,000 TFSA Approach for Different Economic Scenarios

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Consider these TFSA investment approaches to navigate Canada's uncertain economy over the next 3 to 5 years

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Stock Market

A $30,000 Portfolio Strategy for Changing Economic Conditions

| Kay Ng

Your portfolio mix should depend on market conditions, your risk tolerance, time horizon, and financial goals.

Read more »