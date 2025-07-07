After another record close on Friday, the TSX could open lower today as metals weaken and investors eye upcoming trade deadlines.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 7

Canadian stocks remained largely unchanged on Friday as the U.S. markets remained closed for Independence Day, leading to subdued trading volumes north of the border. While the S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by just two points to 27,036, it still managed to notch a new all-time high for the fourth consecutive session.

Despite weakness in industrial, consumer discretionary, and energy stocks, strong gains in other key sectors, such as real estate and consumer staples, helped keep the index in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR.UN) rallied by over 17% to $12.46 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. The sharp gain followed confirmation from the North York-based REIT that it is actively reviewing strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the trust or substantially all of its assets.

H&R REIT’s board had formed a special committee earlier this year after receiving an unsolicited proposal, and the committee has since received additional non-binding offers from multiple interested parties. While no decision has been made, the market responded positively to the possibility of a value-enhancing transaction. H&R stock has risen 34% so far in 2025 and offers a 4.8% annualized dividend yield with monthly payouts.

Allied Properties REIT, Boardwalk REIT, and Primaris REIT were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 2.6%.

On the flip side, NGEx Minerals and Ivanhoe Mines slipped by at least 1.5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, TD Bank, Manulife Financial, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices rose in early trading Monday, but metals prices fell sharply amid a stronger U.S. dollar and cautious investor sentiment ahead of key economic data later this week. This mixed movement in commodities could lead to a weaker opening for the TSX today, with energy stocks seeing some support while mining shares may remain under pressure.

While no major economic or corporate releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on developments related to global trade policies as the U.S. tariff deadline of July 9 approaches.

