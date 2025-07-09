Sun Life Financial: Buy, Sell or Hold in July 2025?

Here’s why Sun Life Financial stock could be a core portfolio holding to buy in July despite sustained U.S. market challenges

After a roller-coaster first half of 2025, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) stock has shown remarkable resilience. The Canadian financial stock recovered from an early 10% year-to-date decline to trade flat with just a 0.3% gain by early July. For investors seeking a Canadian large-cap financial stock to buy, this recent performance raises an important question: Is now the right time to add SLF stock to your portfolio?

Sun Life stock: A dividend champion with staying power

Sun Life Financial stands as one of Canada’s three largest life insurers, but it’s much more than just an insurance company. The financial sector giant has built a diversified empire spanning life insurance, wealth management, and asset management across North America and Asia. This diversification strategy has proven crucial in navigating a complex economic landscape so far in 2025.

The company’s track record gives some assurance to new investors in July. Since going public in 2000, Sun Life stock has delivered more than 1,400% in total returns to shareholders. Its growing dividends, currently yielding 4% annually, amplified investor returns from a 550% capital gain. Sun Life has consistently raised its dividend since 2015, with the most recent quarterly payout being 60% higher than the early 2021 dividend. The dividend’s earnings payout ratio remains healthy at around 60%.

Investors seeking passive income or building a retirement portfolio may find solace in Sun Life’s dividend reliability. The company has weathered multiple economic storms throughout its decades of operation, maintaining its dividend commitment to shareholder returns even during challenging periods.

Beyond insurance: Sun Life’s asset management advantage

Here’s where Sun Life Financial stock gets interesting. The company’s asset and wealth management business contributed more than 49% of total net income over the past 12 months. This segment earns some stable fee-based income streams that are inherently less risky than traditional insurance underwriting.

Most noteworthy, asset management is Sun Life’s growth driver. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion, representing significant growth from $1.4 trillion in December 2023.

This expansion in assets under management provides a solid foundation for future fee income, a more stable earnings stream that helps offset cyclical insurance profits. Unlike insurance, which carries underwriting risks, interest rate risks, and market volatility exposure, asset management generates predictable fee income based on assets under management.

Growth opportunities and key risks to watch

Sun Life’s Asian operations may present compelling long-term growth opportunities that distinguish it from purely domestic competitors. The region’s generally expanding middle class and growing demand for financial services offer growth opportunities that North American markets simply can’t match.

However, SLF stock faces some notable headwinds. Medicaid funding cuts in the United States threaten health plan contributions. Ongoing repricing negotiations create uncertainty in the U.S. dental segment. Generally, the insurance industry operates in an increasingly competitive and commoditized environment. Economic turbulence, trade-related uncertainties, and interest rate volatility create multiple risk factors that make predicting Sun Life’s economic exposure a challenge.

Sun Life Financial stock’s future outlook

It’s prudent not to expect explosive capital gains on Sun Life Financial stock in the near future. This is a mature financial services company operating in a mature insurance and pensions industry, where sustainable growth requires patience and strategic execution. The insurance sector’s tight regulatory environment and competitive dynamics may limit opportunities for dramatic expansion during the next three to five years.

That said, the company’s diversified revenue streams, particularly its growing asset management business, position Sun Life stock well for steady returns performance. The combination of dividend income and modest capital appreciation could deliver respectable investment returns over the next three to five years.

Unfortunately, past performance is not a guarantee for future returns. But historical performance could have supported this outlook, as SLF stock generated more than 70% in capital gains over the past five years, with reinvested dividends amplifying total returns to over 110%.

Investor takeaway

Sun Life Financial stock could be a reliable core holding to buy at a forward P/E multiple of 10.8 in July, especially for investors looking to add financial sector exposure to their retirement portfolios. The company’s diversified business model, consistent dividend growth, and strong market position make it suitable for conservative income-oriented investors. While it won’t make you rich overnight, Sun Life stock offers stability and a dividend income layer that’s increasingly valuable as trade wars and geopolitics increase market uncertainty.