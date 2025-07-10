Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This Stock Is My Financial Life Insurance Policy

This Stock Is My Financial Life Insurance Policy

A large-cap and well-established Canadian dividend stock can provide a lifetime of earnings.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

Life insurance ensures there is money for heirs who rely on the policyholder’s earnings for sustenance. However, if you’re not after a death benefit, it is possible to generate a lifetime of earnings from stocks. Canadians looking for a financial life insurance policy have plenty of choices on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Coincidentally, a life insurer that has transformed into a global financial services company is among the top picks for long-term investors. Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) was incorporated in 1887. Today, it provides insurance, wealth management, and financial services in Canada, Asia, Europe, and the United States (John Hancock brand).   

At $41.74 per share, the dividend yield is 4.04% while the payout frequency is quarterly. MFC is not immune to market headwinds and economic downturns, but it has weathered them and emerged stronger every time. Read on to know why this large-cap stock is a buy-and-hold investment.  

A dividend investor’s dream

Manulife is more than a household name. Besides its weighty $71.5 billion market capitalization, the stock is a dividend investor’s dream. MFC has raised dividends for 11 consecutive years. The most recent board-approved dividend hike was 10%. Notably, the dividend-growth pace over the past five years is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. MFC’s overall return in five years is +191.8% (23.86% CAGR).

For illustration purposes, a $50,000 investment in July 2025 will compound to $111,717 (123.43% overall growth) in 20 years, including dividend reinvestment. The example does not include price appreciation within the period. Assuming the yield remains constant, you’d start receiving $1,128.34 every quarter after July 2045.

Quarterly results

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 (three months ending March 31, 2025), net income attributable to shareholders declined 47% year over year to $485 million, although core earnings remained stable at $1.77 billion. Its chief financial officer, Colin Simpson, assured that MFC is well-positioned to navigate the current economic conditions and capitalize on growth opportunities. The strategic priorities and a robust balance sheet are the anchors.

Roy Gori, on his last conference call after eight years as MFC president and CEO, said, “We started the year with continued strong momentum, delivering record levels of insurance new business results this quarter. We generated double-digit growth in new business value across all insurance segments, led by Asia with a 43% increase year over year.” Phil Witherington took over Gori’s position effective May 8, 2025.

Other business highlights include the substantial 50% year-over-year increase in APE (annual premium equivalent) sales to $2.7 billion in Asia. There was high demand in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Mainland China. New Business Value and Contractual Service Margin grew 36% and 31%, respectively (both to $907 million).

Great strength  

“The work we have done since 2017 has put the company in a position of great strength.” According to Witherington, the current sales run rate is promising, notwithstanding the macroeconomic uncertainty. He remains cautiously optimistic about the outlook. Asia is undoubtedly the growth engine in the years to come.

Manulife’s strong financial performance, global reach, and diversified business make it a solid source of pension-like income. The history of increasing dividends is the second compelling reason to buy the financial stock and own it forever.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Value Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

This TSX stock has a well-established business, solid earnings growth potential, and a valuation that leaves room for significant upside.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

1 TFSA-Worthy Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold for Life

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock seems worth picking up for your TFSA for the long-term dividend growth and decent valuation.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Why This 4.6% Dividend Stock Could Be Your Best Defence Against Volatility

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We're all looking for ways to keep our investments safe and stable, and this one is a great option.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Federal Reserve Announcement Moves Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors seeking stability amongst changing rates should certainly consider these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Andrew Button

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is a high quality oil stock.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Alert: This Monthly Payer Could Turn $7,000 Into $15,800 Over 10 Years

| Robin Brown

Do you want to double your money in 10 years? Use your TFSA to turn boring passive-income investments into substantial…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

1 Monthly Dividend Stock Built to Handle Whatever 2025 Throws at Us

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop worrying and start investing with this top dividend stock.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Financial: Buy, Sell or Hold in July 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Sun Life Financial stock could be a core portfolio holding to buy in July despite sustained U.S. market…

Read more »