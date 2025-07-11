A quality stock in an underperforming sector in 2025 is a steal at its current share price.

This Quality Stock Down 29.6% Is Being Given Away

The TSX continues to impress and outperform its U.S. counterparts, despite the ongoing tariff chaos and geopolitical tensions. Only healthcare among its 11 primary sectors is thus far in 2025. No investment portfolio, including quality stocks, is immune to market turbulence.

A buying opportunity today is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). This top-tier healthcare constituent is down 29.6% year to date. The $4.83 stock price is practically a giveaway. Interestingly, market analysts recommend a “buy” to a “strong buy” rating.

Telehealth service provider

WELL Health Technologies, a $1.22 billion multichannel digital health technology and practitioner-focused company, is Canada’s largest owner-operator of outpatient health clinics. It also has primary healthcare facilities in the United States. The digital health market leader leverages technology to assist and support doctors or care providers in improving patient outcomes.

Management believes that the unique combination of omnichannel patient and virtual services will help power the future of healthcare in Canada. WELL Health aims to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system and minimize providers’ burnout through digitization and other tools. There will be fewer administrative and manual tasks, but a greater focus on patient care.

The practitioner enablement platform includes Electronic Medical Records (EMR), telehealth platforms, practice management, billing, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and WELL AI Voice, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant. There are also digital health apps and data protection solutions.

WELL Canadian Clinics handles technology-enabled healthcare delivery, while Healwell AI conducts artificial intelligence data science research. Cyberwell and Wellstar complete the group of companies. The former provides data protection and cybersecurity, while the latter delivers best-in-class technology solutions. Both companies plan an initial public offering in the future.

The newest product launched in May 2025 is Nexus AI, an AI-powered clinical documentation solution available across Canada. It focuses on AI scribing and expansion through partnerships, which should be underway across the WELL ecosystem.

Revenue generators

WELL Health derives revenues from three business units: Canadian Patient Services, WELL Health USA Patient & Provider Services, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Technology Services. Patient services in Canada and the U.S. have grown significantly in 2024.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, revenue increased 31.6% year over year to a new quarterly record of $294.1 million. However, WELL incurred a net loss of $41.9 million, compared to a $13.8 net income in Q1 2024. Notably, net cash provided by operating activities rose 1,218.2% to $21.3 million from a year ago.

Its chairman and CEO, Hamed Shahbazi, said the strong performance is a solid start to 2025. The revenue run rate, in particular, is approaching the $1.2 billion per year mark. For 2025, WELL will focus more on leveraging product and corporate synergies, with emphasis on the depth of product and technology offerings from Healwell AI and Wellstar.

Business outlook

Shahbazi expects 2025 to be another exceptional year, given WELL’s solid operational foundation and unwavering commitment to excellence. The immediate plan is to enhance operations while pursuing organic growth and profitability. WELL’s weakness is temporary. Based on market analysts’ 12-month average and high price targets of $7.63 and $9.00 for the quality stock, the potential upside ranges from 58% to 86%. You’re getting a bargain if you invest today.