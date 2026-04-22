Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A Year Later: 3 Canadian Stocks I Still Want in My TFSA

A Year Later: 3 Canadian Stocks I Still Want in My TFSA

Three TFSA-friendly compounders still look like they’re executing a year later, even if none of them is truly “cheap.”

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • A one-year TFSA check-in is about spotting steady growth, confident management, and a business the market still cares about.
  • Topicus keeps compounding through acquisitions in niche software, but the stock demands patience and a premium valuation.
  • Colliers and Waste Connections look like steadier core holds, with diversified growth and resilient demand, though both aren’t bargains.
10 stocks we like better than Colliers International Group

Investors don’t need a full decade to know whether a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) stock is pulling its weight. After one year, you can usually spot the signs. Revenue should still move higher, management should still sound confident, and the market should still have a reason to care. A TFSA works best when you fill it with businesses that can keep compounding without asking for much attention. That is why a one-year check-in matters. It helps separate a stock that merely had a good run from one that still looks built to win.

Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

TOI

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a vertical market software company that owns and builds specialized software businesses across Europe, serving niche customers in areas like health care, education, finance, and public services. Over the last year, Topicus stock stayed busy on the deal front, including its moves around Asseco Poland and the completed acquisition of Cipal Schaubroeck in Belgium. That steady acquisition machine matters as it’s a big part of how Topicus stock grows.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Topicus stock reported net income moved lower for the year, so this is not a perfect story, and Topicus stock is not cheap, with shares trading around 5.1 times sales and more than 16 times enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Still, for a TFSA, I like the long runway. It is a patient compounding story, and those can be gold inside a tax-free account.

CIGI

Colliers (TSX:CIGI) is no longer just a commercial real estate name. It now leans on a diversified platform that includes engineering, investment management, and recurring real estate services. That wider mix has made the business more resilient, and over the last year it has kept pushing that strategy forward. The biggest recent move was the planned acquisition of Ayesa Engineering for about US$700 million, which should deepen Colliers’ engineering reach and give it one more way to grow beyond plain old property transactions.

In 2025, Colliers reported revenue of US$5.6 billion, up 15%, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 14% to US$732.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share rose 14% to US$6.58. That’s the kind of steady progress TFSA investors want to see. The stock is not screamingly cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio around 13.5, but it also does not look unreasonable for a company that has doubled in size over the last five years. Risks remain, of course. A slower deal market or a rougher real estate backdrop could cool growth. Even so, Colliers looks like a stock that still deserves space in a long-term account.

WCN

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) may be the easiest stock here to hold without losing sleep. Garbage is not glamorous, but that is exactly the point. The company operates waste collection, disposal, recycling, and renewable fuels businesses across North America, with a strong presence in secondary and exclusive markets. That gives it durable pricing power and reliable demand. Over the last year, it kept building through acquisitions and also raised its dividend by 11.1%, which is a nice reminder that even a boring business can reward shareholders very well.

Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue came in at US$2.4 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose 8.7% to US$795.6 million. For the full year, revenue hit US$9.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA reached US$3.1 billion. Management also guided for 2026 revenue of as much as US$10 billion and double-digit adjusted free cash flow growth. The catch is valuation. Waste Connections trades at roughly 22 times forward earnings, which is not exactly a bargain. But quality rarely goes on sale for long. In a TFSA, a dependable compounder with pricing power can still earn its premium.

Bottom line

A year later, I still want all three in a TFSA, but for different reasons. Topicus stock brings niche software growth, Colliers adds diversified professional services with room to expand, and Waste Connections offers steady, defensive compounding. If I had to rank them today, Waste Connections looks like the safest hold, Topicus stock looks like the most exciting long-term grower, and Colliers sits neatly in the middle. That is a very solid trio for any investor who wants a TFSA that keeps quietly doing its job.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group, Topicus.com, and Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Quietly Positioning for Big Gains

| Aditya Raghunath

WELL Health and OpenText are two Canadian AI stocks quietly building serious competitive moats. Here is why both could be…

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Tech Stocks

What the Average Canadian TFSA Looks Like at 50 – and 3 Stocks That Could Help You Catch Up

| Puja Tayal

Turning 50? Discover how the TFSA can enhance your retirement planning and help secure your financial future.

Read more »

AI concept person in profile
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer AI Stocks to Buy Right Now on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX AI stocks aren’t just hype plays — they’re tied to real customers and growing revenue.

Read more »

man looks surprised at investment growth
Tech Stocks

3 TFSA Mistakes the CRA Is Actively Watching for

| Aditya Raghunath

The CRA is watching your TFSA more closely than you think. Avoid these three costly mistakes that could trigger penalties,…

Read more »

young adult uses credit card to shop online
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down X% in 2026 to Buy and Hold

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid fundamentals, healthy growth prospects, and discounted stock price, Shopify could deliver superior returns over the next three…

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

What Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years?

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the challenges and opportunities in tech development as AI ecosystems evolve over the next 10 years.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. Rogers: 1 Canadian Telecom Stock I’d Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Rogers may not flash a 9% yield like TELUS, but its improving balance sheet and cheaper valuation look more compelling…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Tech Stocks

The Lesser-Known Habits That Most TFSA Millionaires Share

| Aditya Raghunath

Most TFSA millionaires share a few overlooked habits. Here is what they do differently, and how a stock like Kraken…

Read more »