Member Login
Home » Investing » Tamarack Valley Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Tamarack Valley Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Let’s dive into whether Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) is a top Canadian stock investors should buy, sell, or hold in this current environment.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
oil pump jack under night sky

Source: Getty Images

Among the Canadian energy stocks I don’t focus on enough, Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX:TVE) has to be up there on the list. This Canadian oil and gas producer has continued to produce strong results in recent years, with its Clearwater and Charlie Lake operations leading to strong overall production growth over time.

As the chart above shows, it’s been a wild ride higher for investors over the past five years. Indeed, over this time frame, shares of TVE stock have surged more than 450% at the time of writing.

Now, the obvious question moving forward is whether this growth can continue. Let’s dive into what Tamarack Valley does and why this stock looks attractive to investors right now, in my view.

Strong operating results

With any potential new investment, those looking to put capital to work should first assess a given company’s underlying fundamentals. On this front, there does appear to be plenty of positives for investors to look at with Tamarack Valley Energy.

The company produced strong Greene and earnings growth, with Tamarack Valley’s earnings per share surging from a loss of $0.06 in the same quarter a year prior to $0.12 this past fiscal quarter. Additionally, in the first quarter, the company saw its revenue surge to $332 million from $272 million a year prior, as the company’s free funds flow doubled on a year-over-year basis.

Those are the kinds of numbers investors certainly want to see, particularly in a volatile energy price environment. With strong operational execution, cost discipline, and the success of the company’s waterflood and drilling programs leading the way, there should be more positives in store for investors over the long term.

Strong balance sheet and reasonable valuation

There are a number of other fundamental factors I like when I look at Tamarack Valley’s balance sheet and overall valuation.

On the balance sheet front, the company’s debt-to-equity ratio of just 37% is very reasonable, suggesting a prudent use of long-term debt. Additionally, the company has done well to reduce its overall debt burden over time, piling its free cash flow back into debt repayment while also paying investors a hefty dividend for their trouble.

With a current dividend yield of 3.2%, Tamarack Valley is a sneaky dividend stock with plenty of growth upside. As the company continues to guide toward 65,000-67,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the year to come, there’s plenty to like about the company’s financial picture. That goes double for those who factor in continued margin improvements from cost reductions and enhanced wellhead realizations over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Sneha Nahata

These two Canadian stocks have significant long-term tailwinds and are poised to deliver stellar returns led by higher demand.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 4.9% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:HR.UN) has built a reputation as a reliable cash flow machine.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 3.4% Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) offers a dividend of roughly $5.84 per share, translating to a yield of around 3.4%.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 14

| Jitendra Parashar

With Trump’s latest tariff threat rattling markets, the TSX may see defensive trading today ahead of inflation data.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

I’m Betting My Future on This Magnificent Canadian Dividend Giant

| Kay Ng

This solid utility stock could have a place in any investor's portfolio whether they're looking for income or total returns.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 1 Stock Could Turn Your $10,000 TFSA Into a Tax-Free Goldmine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stop worrying and just invest with this easy buy of a Canadian stock that just keeps growing.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

2 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy This Summer

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in AI stocks such as AMD and Snowflake should help investors deliver outsized gains over the next four years.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Load My TFSA With This 6% Dividend Giant

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield TSX stock with an impressive dividend history is an ideal holding in a TFSA.

Read more »