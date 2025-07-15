Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smart Way to Retire: Choosing Where to Save and Invest

The Smart Way to Retire: Choosing Where to Save and Invest

Canadians can look forward to a financially comfortable retirement by preparing the smart way.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Man in fedora smiles into camera

Source: Getty Images

Is retirement planning a big deal? To achieve a financially comfortable retirement, take it seriously and create a plan. The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) are lifetime incomes, but are not sufficient to cover all financial needs, including basic living expenses, in retirement.  

Retirement planners and financial advisors recommend supplementing CPP and OAS benefits to prevent economic dislocation in the sunset years. The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) address the concern of future retirees on where to save. Use both retirement accounts to save, invest, and secure your financial future.  

The next step is crucial because it will determine your readiness to transition to retirement life. You can build substantial retirement wealth or a nest egg over time with the right investment choices. Dividend stocks are preferred holdings in an RRSP and TFSA. Your account balances grow faster with dividend reinvesting and through the power of compounding.

Start your wealth-building journey

Big bank stocks are ideal for a successful wealth-building journey. My bet right now is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). The $93.5 billion lender, Canada’s fifth-largest bank, has been paying dividends for 157 years. I don’t see headwinds strong enough to disrupt or stop the payments.

At $100.04 per share, CM pays an attractive 4.01% dividend. The payouts should be safe and sustainable given the 46.8% payout ratio. Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) are safer investment options. However, CIBC Capital Markets analyst Ian de Verteuil predicts a migration towards high-dividend-yield TSX stocks such as banks, insurers, and pipeline operators for the remainder of 2025.

Its president and CEO, Victor G. Dodig, said CIBC continues to deliver strong business results despite an uncertain economic environment. In the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2025 (three months ending April 30, 2025), revenue and net income increased 15% and 14% year over year to $7 billion and $2 billion, respectively.

The CIBC of today is a modern, relationship-oriented bank with a powerful organic growth engine across borders,” added Dodig. “We are navigating the volatility in the global business environment from a position of strength, supported by our robust capital position, disciplined risk management and strong credit quality.” If you invest today, expect pension-like income for years.

Strong buy

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is down 2.54% year to date, but a surge is imminent. National Bank of Canada raised its rating for the pipeline stock from sector perform to strong buy. As of this writing, the share price is $50.43 while the dividend offer is 5.55%. Market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $60.28 (+20%).

The $29.3 billion energy transportation and midstream service provider is an industry stalwart in North America (70 years in operation). In Q1 2025, revenue and earnings increased by 48.2% and 15% year over year to $2.28 billion and $502 million. Meanwhile, cash flow from operations and fee-based contracts jumped 92.7% to $840 million versus Q1 2024.  

Pembina’s long history of consistent payments since inception makes it a reliable income stock. National Bank views the anticipated growth in the gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) infrastructure value chain as a strong tailwind for the stock.

Smart way

Utilizing the best retirement accounts is a smart way to retire. Holding shares of CIBC and Pembina Pipeline in your RRSP and TFSA will help build retirement wealth.   

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 4.2% Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a young investor, then you need cash. Now. That's what makes this dividend stock such a clear win.

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

7% Yield! This Dividend Stock Is My Early Retirement Plan

| Sneha Nahata

For those thinking about early retirement, this 7% yield TSX stock will provide steady cash in your account month after…

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

Top Buys: 2 TFSA Stocks Perfect for a $7,000 Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A pair of high-yield TSX stocks is the perfect combination for TFSA investors planning to max out their 2025 contribution…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Adam Othman

These two TSX stocks can be some of the best buy-and-forget investments for your self-directed TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now Before They Recover

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy dividend yields, these two Canadian stocks are ideal buys right now.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Top TFSA Dividend Picks: Secure Your Income Stream This Year

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are the top TFSA dividend picks if you need to secure your income stream in 2025 and…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Down 20%: Is Rogers Communications Stock Finally a Buy?

| Adam Othman

This TSX dividend stock might be an excellent deal for investors seeking reliable dividends to line their account balances with…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

This 4% Monthly Payer Is My Ultimate Dividend Portfolio Core

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX Vanguard dividend ETF is low cost and pays a decent yield monthly.

Read more »