Member Login
Home » Investing » This Forever Stock Has Made Shareholders Rich for 50 Years

This Forever Stock Has Made Shareholders Rich for 50 Years

Warren Buffett’s conglomerate is a timeless buy-and-hold stock.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
senior couple looks at investing statements

Source: Getty Images

Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) in 2025, passing the reins to longtime successor Greg Abel. Aditya Jain now oversees the stock-picking operation.

Together, they carry on the legacy of two of the best investors ever to live. Charlie Munger, Buffett’s closest partner and right-hand man for decades, passed away in 2023 but the investing blueprint they built lives on.

Berkshire Hathaway may technically be a listed holding company, but it’s more accurate to think of it as a publicly traded investment fund. For over half a century, it has quietly compounded shareholder wealth in a tax-efficient, disciplined, and methodical way.

What Is Berkshire Hathaway?

Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company that fully owns dozens of private businesses across different industries. These include everything from insurance and railroads to housing materials and consumer products. These subsidiaries operate independently and generate steady cash flow, which Berkshire reinvests.

Beyond its privately held businesses, Berkshire also manages a massive public equity portfolio. The holdings span blue-chip companies across U.S. financials, energy, and consumer staples. The portfolio is long-term focused and value-driven, with many positions held for decades and opportunistically added to and trimmed.

Then there’s the cash pile of over $350 billion in short-term U.S. Treasury bills and equivalents. That cash gives Berkshire unmatched flexibility. It can acquire companies outright, pounce on opportunities during market selloffs, or keep earning safe 4.25% interest while waiting for better prices.

A few quirks make Berkshire even more tax-efficient than most blue-chip stocks. For one, it does not pay a dividend. All earnings are reinvested. That means investors aren’t taxed yearly on income they didn’t ask for. It’s the ultimate defer-and-compound machine.

And the long-term results speak for themselves. From March 17, 1980 to July 9, 2025, the S&P 500 returned 12.3% annually, turning a $10,000 investment into about $1.9 million. Over that same period, Berkshire compounded at 18.8% annually, turning the same $10,000 into an astonishing $24.8 million.

How to invest in Berkshire Hathaway

You can buy Class B shares on the NYSE. These trade in the low hundreds of dollars and offer a practical way to invest, since Class A shares now cost several hundred thousand apiece. However, buying BRK.B means converting your Canadian dollars into U.S. dollars, which can be pricey depending on your broker.

A cheaper, simpler alternative is the Berkshire Hathaway CDR (TSX:BRK), which trades in Canadian dollars. CDRs (Canadian Depositary Receipts) are fractional, hedged versions of U.S. stocks tailored for Canadian investors. They’re designed to mirror the performance of the underlying U.S. shares but in your own currency, with no need for FX conversions.

The only drag is a 0.5% fee baked in for currency hedging. But since Berkshire doesn’t pay dividends, you also don’t face the typical 15% foreign withholding tax that comes with most U.S. stocks. For Canadians, the BRK CDR is one of the cleanest and most cost-effective ways to own a piece of Buffett’s empire.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Senior uses a laptop computer
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own Forever

| Adam Othman

Buy and hold shares of these two TSX dividend stocks in your self-directed investment portfolio to boost your passive income.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

I’d Put My Entire $7,000 TFSA Contribution Into This Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

Northland Power offers a monthly dividend yielding 5.2% and upside potential over the next two years with clear growth catalysts.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

This Uranium Stock Is Melting Up, and It’s Still a Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is heating up and it's probably not done rallying just yet!

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Shopify vs. Constellation Software?

| Kay Ng

Shopify and Constellation Software are very different businesses. However, if investors had to pick one, Constellation Software is likely a…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 4.2% Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a young investor, then you need cash. Now. That's what makes this dividend stock such a clear win.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

Top Buys: 2 TFSA Stocks Perfect for a $7,000 Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A pair of high-yield TSX stocks is the perfect combination for TFSA investors planning to max out their 2025 contribution…

Read more »

senior couple looks at investing statements
Dividend Stocks

7% Yield! This Dividend Stock Is My Early Retirement Plan

| Sneha Nahata

For those thinking about early retirement, this 7% yield TSX stock will provide steady cash in your account month after…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Investing

3 Reasons to Buy goeasy Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Sneha Nahata

goeasy stock has surged over 288% in five years, growing at a CAGR of more than 31%, far outpacing the…

Read more »