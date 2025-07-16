Member Login
Home » Investing » 7%-Yield Stocks Perfect for Dividend Investing in July

7%-Yield Stocks Perfect for Dividend Investing in July

Consider picking up SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and another great 7%-yielder before August arrives.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Chasing yield can be dangerous for new passive-income investors who don’t quite know what they’re getting into. Undoubtedly, the magnitude of risks can surge higher when one goes for those ultra-high-yielders (think the dividend stocks that yield a few percentage points more than they typically do).

That said, not every dividend play with a yield north of 5-6% is destined to end in tears for shareholders. Indeed, there are some trade-offs that must be made when one decides to go for those heftier yields, and it doesn’t always have to come in the form of higher downside risk or more elevated levels of volatility. Often, the higher yield can come at the cost of share price appreciation.

As you may know, some of the higher-yield heavyweights have share prices that don’t appreciate nearly as much as the broad S&P 500 or TSX Index. Indeed, this is pretty natural, given that more cash in the pockets of shareholders on a quarterly or monthly basis means less to invest in cash flow-boosting projects.

A safe 7% yield is great, but don’t expect big gains!

For instance, a 7% yield can be safe, sound, and well-supported. But just don’t expect capital gains that are remotely like the broad stock market. Indeed, it would be nice if shares of a 7% yielder (or more) were to return 10% in share price appreciation in any given year. However, for the most part, investors should have lower expectations for capital gains.

A 7% yielder could return next to zero in share price appreciation and still be a fairly decent play, provided the dividend stays intact. In this piece, we’ll look at a pair of 7%-yielding investments that I view as great bets as we head into the month of August.

Over the past 10 years, shares haven’t really seen all too much in the way of appreciation. In fact, shares of both firms are actually in the red over the past decade, at least at the time of this writing. In any case, the road behind may not look like the road ahead for these mega-yielders, especially as interest rates come down and the industry environment looks to improve for a change. At the end of the day, lower rates mean a bit more financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and pay a bit more to shareholders in the form of distributions or dividends.

SmartCentres REIT and Telus: A 7%-yielder combo worth checking out

Shares of battered telecom firm Telus (TSX:T) have a massive 7.61% yield at the time of writing after falling around 35% from its 2021 high. Indeed, industry headwinds prevail, but the payout, I think, looks much safer than most other dividend plays with yields over 7%. Looking ahead, look for Telus’s fat, healthy dividend to not only stay strong in the coming four years or so, but it may have room to grow if Telus’s cost-cutting efforts lead to greater financial flexibility.

Additionally, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN), though not a stock, is a fantastic addition to a 7%-yielding portfolio. The payout is hefty at 7.23% and with a high occupancy rate, the distribution looks profoundly safe, even if a recession were to hit in the next quarter. Of course, Smart isn’t the growthiest REIT in the world, but it does have an intriguing development pipeline that could help fuel a rally in further distribution raises in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Financial analyst reviews numbers and charts on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields, discounted stock prices, and healthy growth prospects, these two Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for long-term…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

What Salary You Need to Get Maximum CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how much you would need to create, and how to get there.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Sneha Nahata

With a solid 7.4% dividend yield, a proven history of dividend growth, and strong fundamentals, it offers both stability and…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

How Should Canadians Calculate the Perfect Retirement Income for Maximum Benefits

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadians should calculate the perfect retirement income for maximum benefits.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Railway Stock That’s Built for the Long Haul

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian railway stock with solid growth fundamentals and a network that connects a continent is built for the long…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 14% to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buy it when it drops, hold it for forever. That's the kind of stock every investor should want.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Is a Cash Flow Machine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you worried about the future? Worry no more with this top dividend stock.

Read more »