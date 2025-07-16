B2Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

B2Gold has churned out positive news so far in July. Here’s how I’d “trade” the TSX gold stock this month.

Gold is shining brighter than ever in 2025, smashing through records and hovering above a dazzling US$3,300 per ounce. For investors eyeing Canadian gold miners, B2Gold (TSX:BTO) stock naturally grabs attention. The company has delivered positive news this July, sparking the crucial question: Is now the time to buy, sell, or hold BTO stock?

Key developments on B2Gold stock in July 2025

Just recently (July 14th), B2Gold committed a hefty US$740 million to bring its Gramalote project in Colombia into production. This isn’t just another mine; management’s projections suggest Gramalote could become a significant operation, churning out an average of 177,000 ounces annually over 13 years, with a robust start of about 227,000 ounces per year in its first half-decade. This strategic move significantly expands B2Gold’s future production pipeline.

Before the Colombia commitment, B2Gold celebrated pouring the first gold at the Goose Mine in Nunavut in June. This was a landmark achievement, marking B2Gold’s first producing mine in the stable, Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Canada. Goose is currently ramping up to full production this very quarter (third quarter 2025). It adds crucial diversification, bringing B2Gold’s operating mines to four, alongside assets in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines. For 2025 alone, Goose may contribute 120,000 to 150,000 ounces, scaling up to an average of 300,000 ounces annually from 2026 to 2031.

Why “Buy” B2Gold right now?

The combination of soaring gold prices and B2Gold’s expanding production profile creates a potentially powerful cash flow story. Management boldly anticipates adding over 750,000 ounces of new annual production within the next five years. We’re seeing tangible progress towards B2Gold’s productivity growth goal in July 2025: Goose is live, and Gramalote just got the green light.

For 2025, management forecasts overall company production to fall between 970,000 and 1,075,000 ounces, a healthy jump from 805,000 ounces in 2024.

While costs are creeping up – All-In-Sustaining Costs (AISC, the key industry metric capturing total production expenses) may fall between US$1,460 and US$1,520 per ounce compared to US$1,465 in 2024 – the surge in the gold price provides a massive profitability margin buffer. Crucially, B2Gold’s cash costs (the direct costs to pull an ounce from the ground) may be as low as US$835–US$895 per ounce in 2025. With gold above US$3,300, that implies impressive cash-based margins and a potential flood of free cash flow this year.

Adding to the gold stock’s appeal is a potentially cheap valuation. B2Gold currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of about 9.1. Compared to the broader industry average PE of around 25.2, the mining stock looks decidedly inexpensive, suggesting the market may not be fully appreciating the growth and cash generation potential in the current gold environment.

Reasons to trade BTO stock cautiously in July

B2Gold’s recent earnings history has been negative and inconsistent, a point that understandably gives some investors pause. While the current gold price environment offers a strong tailwind, execution on its growth projects and cost control remain critical.

Furthermore, although the company reported breakthroughs in negotiations with the Mali government in late 2024, geopolitical risks remain a tangible factor. The trend of resource nationalism in some African nations introduces a layer of political risk that investors cannot ignore. Any significant disruptions could impact overall output and sentiment.

Buy, sell, or hold?

So, where does this leave my B2Gold stock rating in mid-July 2025? The gold stock presents a compelling, though not risk-free, opportunity within the booming gold mining sector.

B2Gold’s aggressive expansion in 2025 is timed perfectly with historic gold prices and paints a picture of significant potential cash generation and growth. The stock’s valuation appears undemanding relative to peers and the company’s prospects. These are powerful arguments for buying the stock.

However, the recent earnings volatility and the lingering geopolitical challenges in Africa warrant a degree of caution, preventing a full-throated “Buy” recommendation for new money right now.

The stock’s current momentum and potential upside suggest holding is prudent for existing shareholders. Watch closely for successful ramp-up at Goose this quarter and continued progress in Colombia. For potential new investors attracted by the growth story and valuation, initiating a position makes sense, but perhaps size it cautiously, acknowledging the risks, and view it as a longer-term play on gold and B2Gold’s execution.

The next few quarters may demonstrate promised production growth and cash flow as the catalysts that truly make B2Gold stock shine. Keep watching this Canadian gold miner.