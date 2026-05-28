3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

Billionaire-linked buying isn’t a signal to copy, but it can spotlight stocks where the market may be underpricing the next catalyst.

Artemis Gold is now a real producer at Blackwater, so execution and gold prices will drive whether the upside holds.

WELL Health is scaling quickly in healthcare tech, but acquisition integration and regulation are key risks to watch.

Nutrien gives exposure to global food demand, and earnings can rebound fast when fertilizer prices and volumes strengthen.

Big money can move fast. When billionaires or billionaire-linked investors buy stocks in large quantities, regular investors should not copy blindly. Instead, ask, what do those buyers see that the market may still miss? Often, the answer comes down to assets, cash flow, and a catalyst that could matter more over years than weeks.

That makes Nutrien (TSX:NTR), WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), and Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG) worth a closer look. Each stock sits in a different corner of the market. One feeds the world, one digitizes health care, and one just turned a major Canadian gold mine into a producing asset. And all three have a clear reason to attract deep-pocketed investors.

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NTR

Food security never really leaves the table. Nutrien is one of the world’s largest providers of crop inputs and services, with potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and retail operations that serve farmers across major growing regions. When crop prices, weather, or geopolitics shift, fertilizer demand can swing. Yet farmers still need nutrients to protect yields.

The latest quarter showed a business with real scale. Nutrien reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$1.11 billion and adjusted earnings of US$0.51 per share. Potash sales volumes hit a first-quarter record, helped by strong demand. That supports the case for investors who want exposure to agriculture without buying a pure commodity bet.

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Nutrien stock’s appeal comes from income, reach, and leverage. If fertilizer markets strengthen, Nutrien can see earnings improve quickly. If markets stay choppy, its retail arm can help soften the ride. The risk is clear. Fertilizer prices can fall, and the company still depends on farm economics. Still, Nutrien stock looks like the kind of cyclical stock patient investors buy before the cycle appears obvious.

WELL

WELL Health offers a different setup. Health-care demand keeps rising, while Canada’s system still struggles with access, staffing, and technology gaps. WELL runs clinics, digital health platforms, electronic medical records, and specialist services. In short, it sits where health care meets software.

Its latest results showed strong momentum. First-quarter 2026 revenue rose 25% to $368.3 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 56% to $43.1 million. Management also reaffirmed 2026 guidance for revenue between $1.55 billion and $1.65 billion. For a company still treated as a small tech name, those numbers show a larger operating platform.

The billionaire angle here comes from WELL’s long history of backing from Li Ka-shing-linked investment circles. That does not guarantee future returns, but it helps explain why investors watch this stock when health-care technology heats up. The risk is execution. WELL grows through acquisitions, and debt, integration, and regulation all matter. Still, if it keeps turning scale into profit, the stock could look cheap in hindsight.

ARTG

Artemis Gold may be the most dramatic story. The company operates the Blackwater Mine in British Columbia, one of Canada’s most important new gold mines. Gold prices remain strong, and investors keep looking for producers in stable jurisdictions. Artemis gives them that, with a fresh production story rather than an aging asset base.

In Q1 2026, Artemis generated $315.4 million in revenue and produced 61,923 ounces of gold. The company also reported all-in sustaining costs of US$1,090 per ounce sold. That leaves room for strong margins when gold prices stay high. Director Ryan Beedie, through Beedie Investments, made fresh insider purchases in May, adding to an already large position.

The risk is mine execution. Blackwater needs steady performance, and gold can reverse quickly. But if Artemis keeps hitting its stride, investors may pay more for a Canadian producer with growth and insider conviction.

Bottom line

These three stocks are not simple copycat trades. Nutrien stock needs a better fertilizer cycle, WELL needs smooth execution, and Artemis needs reliable mine performance. But that’s where the opportunity sits. Big investors often buy before the story looks comfortable. For patient Canadians, these TSX stocks could offer that early window.