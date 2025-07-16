Here’s why Cameco stock has been a growth marvel in my long-term oriented portfolio and may remain so through 2030.

For My Money, This Canadian Stock Is Hands-Down the Best Play of the Decade

If you’re looking for a single stock positioned to dominate the next 10 years, Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock could be an outright champion. While tech stocks gyrate on artificial intelligence (AI) hype and glory, and utilities grind higher, this uranium mining giant has quietly delivered a staggering 572% total return over the past five years. And we’re potentially in the early innings of a nuclear renaissance that could propel Cameco stock for the rest of the decade.

Why uranium? Why now?

Nuclear power is literally experiencing a global policy U-turn. Old climate targets, energy security fears, and the jaw-dropping power demands of AI data centres have governments from Washington to Warsaw (Poland) embracing atomic energy. The U.S. aims to quadruple nuclear capacity by 2050, while countries like Sweden and Japan are restarting reactors. This isn’t speculative – it’s a structural shift in global appreciation of the reliability and long-term cost-effectiveness of nuclear-powered electricity generation assets.

Critically, uranium markets are flashing scarcity. Long-term contract prices (where utilities secure long-term supply) have risen substantially from under US$35 per pound in early 2021 to hold at around US$80 over the past 13 months, according to Cameco’s data. Spot prices may wobble, but the long-term trajectory is locked in: Utilities need fuel, and Cameco owns the world’s highest-grade reserves and uranium enrichment assets in the geopolitically safest jurisdictions of Canada and the United States.

Cameco’s advantage in 2025

Cameco is ramping up production as uranium prices enter a new multi-year recovery and growth cycle, yet it retains significant optionality. Management’s strategy to curtail production and keep uranium pounds underground during a long winter past has proven successful. The company is resuming mining production in a strong uranium price environment to fetch the best, economically viable, and investor-friendly market prices for its uranium reserves and resources.

The uranium producer is a contracting genius. While some rivals chase spot markets during a uranium winter, Cameco strategically focuses on forward markets to lock in long-term contracts. This discipline delivered higher realized prices even as spot prices fell 30% earlier this year. With an average of 28 million pounds annually committed through 2029, Cameco has the revenue visibility most miners envy.

Most noteworthy, Cameco’s vertical integration via Westinghouse is proving to be a genius and well-timed acquisition deal. The company’s 49% stake in nuclear services leader Westinghouse isn’t just a footnote – it’s becoming a cash engine. Westinghouse’s recent wins on South Korean negotiations and a $170 million boost to Cameco’s 2025 adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) from Czech Republic reactor contracts are just the start. The investment’s projected 6–10% annual EBITDA growth ties Cameco directly to global reactor operations, not just fuel.

CCO stock: The growth engine is already firing

Analysts see Cameco’s earnings per share (EPS) exploding – 81% growth through 2026 and a 65% earnings surge over the next five years. That’s why institutional investors may shrug off Cameco stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 50. They’re paying for hypergrowth in a sector with generational tailwinds.

Investor takeaway

Uranium prices will continue to fluctuate over the remainder of this decade. Yes, a 40% year-to-date gain invites near-term volatility on Cameco stock. But Cameco isn’t a mere uranium play anymore – it’s now a full-cycle nuclear infrastructure champion with low-cost mines, long-established contract discipline, and unparalleled leverage to the global nuclear-power generation buildout. For my money, it’s the single most compelling way I chose during the past five years to bet on the next decade of uranium-powered wealth growth. I will watch out for dips to accumulate more shares.