Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Copper, Gold, and Silver Are All Up Over the Past Year. Here Are 3 Canadian Stocks Built to Benefit.

Copper, Gold, and Silver Are All Up Over the Past Year. Here Are 3 Canadian Stocks Built to Benefit.

Commodity rallies can re-rate miners fast. The best stocks to buy combine volume growth, cost control, and disciplined funding.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Ivanhoe is a copper growth story with big upside torque, but its premium valuation demands clean execution.
  • Eldorado gives you gold cash flow plus a visible development catalyst, with a more reasonable valuation and a small dividend.
  • Pan American offers scale and strong recent earnings leverage to silver, though the dividend is tiny and the stock can swing.

Commodity stocks can make investors look smart in a hurry when the TSX turns into a resources party, as these businesses sit right at the source of the revenue stream. When commodity prices rise, cash flow at mining companies can rise faster than people expect, and that can quickly change how the market values a stock.

If you’re watching the TSX lean harder into resources and wondering which stocks are positioned to move, these three miners offer different ways to play the same macro tailwind.

Commodities also add real diversification when tech or financials wobble, and Canada has a deep bench of miners that can ride global demand for copper, gold, and silver. The catch is volatility. These stocks can swing hard, so the best setups usually come from companies that can grow volumes, control costs, and fund projects without constantly diluting shareholders. So, let’s look at a few!

gold prices rise and fall

Source: Getty Images

IVN

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) looks like a classic commodity-led TSX winner as it leans into copper, and copper tends to get pulled higher when the market starts talking about electrification, grids, and infrastructure. It holds a stake in the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and has exposure to other base-metals assets that can broaden the cash-flow base.

That said, seismic activity at the Kakula underground mine in May 2025 forced a temporary suspension of operations and flooding underground, which triggered a significant cut to 2025 production guidance and sent the stock sharply lower. The company has been working through a recovery plan, and as of late 2025 issued 2026 copper production guidance of 380,000 to 420,000 tonnes — well below what the complex was targeting before the incident. Investors buying IVN today are buying a recovery story as much as a copper story, so size your position accordingly.

For 2025, Ivanhoe reported profit of $228 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $578 million at the group level, which signals meaningful earnings power even while it continues investing in growth. Kamoa-Kakula helps explain why sentiment can move quickly, with 2025 revenue of about $3.28 billion and EBITDA of roughly $1.45 billion even with disruptions earlier in the year. The trade-off is valuation. Ivanhoe has recently carried a market cap around $15.5 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) around 42.8, so it needs execution and a supportive copper tape to justify the premium. Shares are currently trading near $11, more than 45% below their 52-week high, which reflects the lingering uncertainty around Kakula’s recovery timeline.

ELD

Eldorado Gold (TSX: ELD) has been one of the more eventful stories in the Canadian gold space over the past several months. It produces gold across mines in Turkey, Canada, and Greece and has a major development project at Skouries in Greece that investors have been watching closely.

Eldorado announced in February that it plans to acquire Foran Mining in a $3.8 billion deal, creating a combined gold-copper company. Foran’s flagship asset is the McIlvenna Bay copper-zinc project in Saskatchewan, which is on track for commercial production in mid-2026. A shareholder vote is set for April 7.

Investors buying ELD today are buying into a company in transition — not just a pure gold play. That adds complexity, but also potential upside if copper and gold prices stay supported and the combined company delivers on its growth targets. Separately, CEO George Burns announced he will retire in Q3 2026, adding a leadership transition to the near-term picture.

In 2025, Eldorado reported revenue of about $1.82 billion, supported by higher realized gold prices, and it posted adjusted EBITDA of $836.2 million, which speaks to strong cash generation even while it funds growth. Quarterly momentum also looked solid, with Q4 2025 revenue of $577.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $265.2 million, the kind of numbers that might surprise investors who still think gold miners always live on the edge.

Valuation has shifted materially as the stock has pulled back sharply in early 2026. The market cap now sits around $8.9 billion and shares are trading near $45, with a trailing P/E around 3 — which may actually look more attractive to value investors if the Foran deal closes and integration goes smoothly.

PAAS

Pan American Silver (TSX: PAAS) brings a different kind of torque as silver can behave like both a precious metal and an industrial metal. Pan American also offers scale, and scale matters because big moves in cash flow tend to get noticed sooner when the Canadian stock already runs a large production base. Over the last year, the narrative around Pan American has shifted from “steady operator” to “cash machine,” and that is exactly the kind of perception change that can drive a re-rating in a commodity-led market.

In full-year 2025, Pan American reported record revenue of $3.6 billion and record net earnings of $980 million, or $2.56 per share, which changes the conversation from survival to capital allocation. Cash generation also popped, with Q4 2025 cash flow from operations of $554 million, giving it flexibility for debt management, reinvestment, and dividends, which can help smooth the ride when silver gets choppy. Valuation has come in from earlier highs but still reflects strong earnings power, with a market cap around $29 billion and a trailing P/E around 19.5. At current prices near $70, Pan American is cheaper than it was at its February highs, which could make it a more interesting entry point for investors who believe the silver story has more room to run. It also pays a quarterly dividend currently yielding 1.1%.

Bottom line

The TSX’s tilt toward commodities has created real opportunities in copper, gold, and silver stocks — but the ones featured here also come with more moving parts than usual. Ivanhoe is a recovery play odn one of the world’s best copper assets. Eldorado is transforming into a gold-copper company through its Foran acquisition. Pan American has delivered record results and is riding a silver bull market that few saw coming.

If you’re looking for mining stocks with real earnings power behind them — not just commodity price optionality — these three offer different risk profiles worth understanding before you buy.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Stacked gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Mining Stocks to Buy in March

| Aditya Raghunath

Gold is down hard this month, dragging Kinross Gold and Barrick 30% from their highs. Here's why both TSX mining…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Metals and Mining Stocks

Undervalued Canadian Stocks That Deserve a Closer Look Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is in a bear market, but it's not time to panic quite yet.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Mining Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Wheaton Precious Metals stock is down 30%, but record revenue, an 18% dividend hike, and 50% production growth by 2030…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Metals and Mining Stocks

The 1 Stock I’ve Decided I’m Holding Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why I’m holding Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock forever: The thesis goes beyond just uranium...

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Should TFSA Investors Buy Gold on a Dip?

| Andrew Button

Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX) has been making a lot off the gold bull market.

Read more »

copper wire factory
Stocks for Beginners

Copper Is Near Multi-Year Highs and These 3 TSX Stocks Are Ready for What Comes Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Copper is back near multi-year highs, and these three miners offer different ways to benefit if prices stay strong.

Read more »

a person watches stock market trades
Stocks for Beginners

4 Canadian Copper Stocks That Can Quickly Respond to Falling Inflation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If inflation cools and rate cuts come into play, these copper miners could react quickly as investors move into cyclical…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Mining Stock to Buy in March

| Joey Frenette

Kinross Gold (TSX:K) looks like the gold mining stock to own right here.

Read more »