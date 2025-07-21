Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement » 5 Red Flags the CRA Uses to Target High-Income Seniors

5 Red Flags the CRA Uses to Target High-Income Seniors

Reporting retirement income can be quite complex. If needed, seniors can work with a qualified tax expert to avoid pitfalls.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now

Source: Getty Images

As retirement income grows more complex, high-income seniors could accidentally trigger warning signs flagged by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). From unreported earnings to questionable tax strategies, seniors with significant income streams may find themselves under the microscope. Here are five red flags that could put you on the CRA’s radar — and how to avoid them.

1. Unreported income — even small omissions can cost you

The CRA is particularly watchful when seniors underreport income — intentionally or not. High-income seniors often juggle multiple income sources: pensions, dividend-paying stocks, rental income, and even part-time work or side hustles.

For July 2026 to June 2027, seniors aged 65 to 74 must keep their 2025 net world income under $151,668 to get Old Age Security (OAS) pension income – the clawback starts if your net income is over $93,454. The net income threshold rises to $157,490 for those aged 75 and older. 

According to Statistics Canada, 21% of seniors aged 65 to 74 were still working in 2022 — less than half of whom were working by necessity. Whether it’s freelance consulting or investment income, every dollar counts. The CRA automatically cross-references tax slips with reported income, so omitting T-slips (like T5s or T3s) can trigger reassessments or penalties.

For instance, income stocks like Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are popular with seniors. The stock has offered yields ranging from 6% to over 9% in recent years. If held in a taxable account, these dividends must be reported — even though they benefit from a favourable tax rate. Holding such investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help avoid these issues, but only if TFSA rules are followed properly (more on that below).

2. Pension income splitting gone wrong

Pension splitting can be a powerful tool for reducing household tax burdens, but it comes with strict rules. If the amounts split between spouses don’t match CRA records or Form T1032 is missing or incorrect, it can raise eyebrows. Mismatches in income declarations between partners are easy for CRA systems to flag, especially if one spouse has little to no income.

3. Tax shelter misuse: The CRA is watching

While TFSAs and Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIFs) are key tools for tax planning, high-income seniors sometimes misuse them, often unintentionally.

Overcontributing to a TFSA, using the account for frequent trading (which can resemble a business activity), or holding non-qualified investments can lead to unexpected penalties and CRA audits.

Similarly, RRIF withdrawals must meet minimum thresholds. If a large, early, or misreported RRIF withdrawal isn’t handled properly, the CRA could take a closer look at your return.

4. Questionable claim for deductions and credits

Aggressive claims — especially for medical expenses, charitable donations, or other credits — can backfire. If claimed amounts are unusually high compared to reported income or past years’ patterns, expect the CRA to dig deeper.

This is especially true for seniors with high taxable incomes, where claims may appear inconsistent or strategically inflated.

5. Incorrect age amount claims

The age amount tax credit — up to $9,028 — is available to seniors 65 and older. But this credit phases out as income rises. For 2025 tax returns, the amount starts to reduce with net income over $45,522 and disappears entirely if net income exceeds $105,709.

Some high-income seniors mistakenly claim this amount, not realizing it no longer applies to them. This error is easily caught and can lead to reassessments.

The bottom line

High-income seniors face more CRA scrutiny than ever, especially when their tax filings include inconsistencies. By understanding these five red flags and staying proactive with your tax planning, perhaps by working with a qualified tax expert, you can reduce audit risk — and keep more of your retirement income working for you.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

RRSP Investing: 3 TSX Dividend Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth and trade at reasonable prices.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy on Dips

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are searching for good dividend-growth stocks to add to their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan portfolios focused on…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Retirement

TFSA Million-Dollar Plan: The Top 2 Stocks You Need for Tax-Free Wealth

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to become a TFSA millionaire? Here is a simple strategy to turn $102,000 into $1 million…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

An Income Strategy That Protects Your Old Age Security

| Andrew Walker

Here's how taking full advantage of the TFSA limit can help seniors avoid the OAS clawback.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

What Salary You Need to Get Maximum CPP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how much you would need to create, and how to get there.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Dividend Stocks

CPP Collectors: Here Are 3 More Red Flags the CRA is Watching

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about the CRA? Stop immediately by taking these steps and investing wisely.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Put My Entire TFSA Into This 4.2% Monthly-Paying Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a young investor, then you need cash. Now. That's what makes this dividend stock such a clear win.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Stocks for Beginners

Why $7,000 Invested This Way Could Grow Immensely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With earnings season upon us once again, consider these stocks already showing strong results.

Read more »