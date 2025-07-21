Member Login
Home » Investing » Cannabis Stocks » Canopy Growth: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Canopy Growth: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

Read this if you’re still bagholding Canopy Growth in 2025.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Worker tags plants at an industrial cannabis operation

Source: Getty Images

I still remember when Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) was among the top names in the S&P/TSX 60 index. Every investor believed in a “new paradigm” for cannabis.

Fast forward to 2025, and the weed boom is long gone. Legalization didn’t translate into profits, especially for Canopy. If you’re holding out hope for U.S. federal approval or another catalyst, you’re chasing a moving target. Here’s the hard truth about Canopy today.

Why I wouldn’t invest in Canopy Growth

Canopy is still burning cash. In the fiscal fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, it posted an operating loss of $18 million and an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization loss of $9 million. That’s an improvement from prior years, but it remains unprofitable, with a free cash flow outflow of $36 million for the quarter, bringing the full-year cash burn to $177 million.

Debts have been reduced, now sitting at $304 million, but that just masks a core problem: sales are stagnant or declining. Total net revenue fell about 9% year over year, while Canada adult-use and international segments continue to underperform.

Meanwhile, the company issued shares in early 2025 to raise up to $200 million, diluting existing shareholders just to maintain its cash runway. That’s a classic sign of distress. Losses per share are also widening, down $1.41 per share in Q4 versus $1.01 last year.

From April 7, 2014, to July 10, 2025, a $10,000 investment in Canopy would have declined by 25.6% annualized to just $360. You’d have been far better off parking your money in risk-free Treasury bills.

Why weed stocks have disappointed

At a glance, cannabis and tobacco seem similar. Both sell addictive consumer products. Both face regulation and social stigma. But their business outcomes have been wildly different.

Tobacco companies are among the most profitable businesses in history. Paradoxically, decades of regulation actually helped the industry consolidate. Crackdowns forced weaker players out, while the survivors built massive scale, locked in distribution, and cut costs to the bone.

The result was a handful of global giants that generate enormous free cash flow, reward shareholders with rising dividends, and require little capital to maintain operations.

Cannabis took the opposite path. Legalization led to chaos. Dozens of undercapitalized companies rushed to market with big promises and bigger spending plans.

There was no industry-wide consolidation or paths to scale. Just endless product launches, facility buildouts, and acquisitions, all funded by waves of shareholder dilution.

Even worse, many cannabis management teams treated retail investors as exit liquidity, dumping shares into every rally with little regard for profitability or sustainability.

While tobacco companies were forced into efficiency, cannabis companies had no such pressure. Most never built the systems or financial controls needed to survive a downturn.

The result? A fragmented sector with bloated cost structures, uneven revenue, and little accountability, where profitability remains elusive even years after legalization. That’s the structural reason cannabis stocks like Canopy have failed to deliver.

The Foolish takeaway

Canopy Growth is a textbook failing company. Still unprofitable after years, bleeding cash, issuing shares, and trading at pennies. Unless the company can dramatically improve margins, rally sales, and stop the dilution, it’s hard to justify staying invested. For now, it looks more like a turnaround gamble than a reliable investment, especially with no profits in sight.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Cannabis Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Bausch Health vs Canopy Growth?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

While both stocks are risky, Bausch Health is seeing operational momentum, while Canopy Growth is still struggling with losses.

Read more »

Worker checks cannabis flower in lab farm greenhouse
Cannabis Stocks

Down an Incredible 99% From All-Time Highs, Is Canopy Growth Stock Worth Buying Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canopy Growth stock remains a high-risk investment in 2025 due to its weak balance sheet and volatile profit margins.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two growth stocks are both unbelievably cheap and have significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Cannabis Stock Down 57% to Buy Now for Future Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks might seem so 2018, but this one could eventually make a major comeback.

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Stocks for Beginners

Buy the Dip Before It’s Too Late: This Canadian Stock Won’t Stay Cheap Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors might think that cannabis stocks are out, but this one could be the top Canadian stock to consider.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

Plummet Alert: Is This TSX Growth Stock a Bargain or a Falling Knife?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock was once a major winner, but can investors wait for more?

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Cannabis Stocks for 2025

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into two top Canadian cannabis stocks and where they may be headed from here (given the recent moves…

Read more »

Researcher works in hemp field
Cannabis Stocks

Aurora Cannabis Stock Is up 46% in 2025: Are Investors Going From 5 Years of Pain to a 2025 Gain?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Aurora Cannabis have staged a comeback in 2025, outpacing the broader markets comfortably. Is ACB stock a good…

Read more »