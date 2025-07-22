Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Unloved Stocks Down 20% to Buy Before They Recover

2 Unloved Stocks Down 20% to Buy Before They Recover

These TSX giants might be oversold today.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Board Game, Chess, Chess Board, Chess Piece, Hand

Source: Getty Images

Canadian National Railway Company (TSX:CNR) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) are down more than 20% from their 2024 highs. Contrarian investors are wondering if CNR and CNQ are now oversold and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividend growth and long-term total returns.

Canadian National Railway

CN trades near $136 per share at the time of writing, compared to $180 at one point last year. The stock bounced off the 2025 low of $130 to as high as $150 in May, but has since given back a good chunk of the gain.

The downturn through most of 2024 can be attributed to labour disputes and wildfires that disrupted operations last year. Worker strikes at CN and the ports it serves forced shippers to find alternative routes to get their cargoes to customers. In addition, wildfires in Alberta caused delays along CN’s rail network. The combination of the interruptions drove up expenses and cut into expected revenue levels. For the full year in 2024, CN generated a small increase in revenue compared to 2023, but profits dropped.

In 2025, the continued weakness is due to uncertainty around U.S. tariffs. Investors are waiting for clarity on trade negotiations between the United States and Canada, along with U.S. negotiations with other key trading partners, including China. CN operates roughly 20,000 route miles of tracks connecting ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts of Canada to the Gulf Coast in the United States. High U.S. tariffs could trigger a recession in both the United States and Canada, as well as across the globe. This would impact demand for CN’s services.

Headwinds could persist for the stock in the coming months, but trade deals will eventually get done, and businesses will resume placing orders for commodities and finished goods that need to move along CN’s network. In the first-quarter (Q1) 2025 earnings report, CN said it expects to deliver adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 10% to 15% in 2025 compared to last year. Assuming that turns out to be the case, the stock is probably undervalued right now.

CN raised the dividend by 5% for 2025 and has increased the distribution annually for the past 29 years. Investors who buy CN stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Canadian Natural Resources

CNRL trades near $42 per share at the time of writing, compared to $55 at the high point in 2024. Falling oil prices are to blame for most of the decline. Investors might also have punished the stock a bit after CNRL spent US$6.5 billion late last year to buy Chevron’s Canadian assets. CNRL took on some extra debt to fund the deal. Energy investors increasingly want companies to reduce debt and return more cash to shareholders rather than pursue aggressive growth.

CNRL will continue to pay down its debt position, and the new assets should be a win for investors over the long run.

CNRL owns a diversified portfolio of energy assets, including oil sands, conventional heavy oil, conventional light oil, offshore oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production. Management is adept at shifting capital around the portfolio to get the best margins as commodity prices change. Natural gas, for example, currently trades above its level for most of 2023 and 2024. This helps offset the weakness in the oil market.

CNRL remains very profitable, even at current oil prices. The company already raised the dividend by 4% for 2025, marking the 25th consecutive annual increase. Investors who buy CNQ stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.6%.

The bottom line

CN and CNRL are industry leaders with great track records of dividend growth. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

This Investment Makes Me Feel Like a Genius Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

It won’t double overnight, but this Canadian dividend stock keeps paying me every month -- and growing consistently in the…

Read more »

A person uses and AI chat bot
Dividend Stocks

With a 5% Dividend Yield, Is Enghouse Stock a Good Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 70% from all-time highs, Enghouse is a TSX tech stock offering you a forward yield of 5% right…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stock You’ve Never Heard of

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of candidates for the title of the best Canadian dividend stock. Here's one that is just too…

Read more »

Woman checking her computer and holding coffee cup
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Giant Down 22% Is My Favourite Bargain Buy

| Sneha Nahata

While this Canadian stock has not rallied alongside the broader market, the company is steadily setting the stage for a…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Is My No. 1 Stock to Buy in July

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into why long-term investors should certainly consider Fortis (TSX:FTS) right now, despite its recent run-up in valuation.

Read more »

diversification and asset allocation are crucial investing concepts
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Manulife Financial You Should Own to Get $5,400 in Yearly Dividends

| Puja Tayal

You can earn $5,400 in yearly dividends by investing either $25,000 or $130,000 in Manulife Financial. Here’s how.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

1 Top-Notch Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy for Immediate Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for immediate dividends? Here's one long-term option that boasts a 5% yield while trading at a hefty discount right…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Great-West Lifeco: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Should you buy Great-West Lifeco, the rock-solid dividend stock, as it undergoes management change in July 2025?

Read more »