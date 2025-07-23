Investing in these three top stocks is a good start. Be prepared to invest more during market corrections.

Have $15,000 to Invest? Spread it Across These 3 Sectors

If you’ve got $15,000 ready to invest and want to start building a portfolio with balance, resilience, and long-term upside, diversification is your best friend.

One smart approach? Spread your capital equally across three powerful sectors: insurance, infrastructure, and technology. These areas not only perform well across different economic cycles but also offer a good mix of income, growth, and defensive stability.

Here’s how I’d deploy that $15,000 today: $5,000 into each of the exemplary companies from the sectors.

Intact Financial: Stability from the insurance sector

Sector: Financials / Insurance

Why it fits: Reliable earnings, defensive business model, dividend growth

Insurance may not be flashy, but it’s a cash machine — especially for a company like Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer. With a track record of steady earnings and a long runway for dividend growth, Intact is a solid foundation for any portfolio.

Over the past decade, Intact has compounded earnings and dividends at a healthy clip of 7.9% and 9.7% per year, respectively, supported by disciplined underwriting and smart acquisitions (including RSA’s Canadian and U.K. businesses). Even during economic downturns, insurance remains essential, giving Intact a level of resilience few sectors can match.

While the stock isn’t cheap, quality rarely is. Investors benefit from a modest yield (currently around 1.8%) backed by strong free cash flow and consistent dividend hikes. With a $5,000 investment, you’re buying long-term stability — and a steady stream of growing income.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Reliable cash flow from global assets

Sector: Infrastructure / Utilities

Why it fits: Long-term contracts, global exposure, strong yield

If you want dependable income with built-in inflation protection, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a top-tier choice. This Brookfield-backed business owns and operates a vast portfolio of infrastructure assets: toll roads, gas pipelines, telecom towers, ports, and utilities, spanning across five continents.

What makes BIP so appealing is its structure: revenues are often contracted or regulated, meaning cash flows are both predictable and protected from inflation. The company targets 5–9% annual distribution growth, and currently offers a yield of around 5.3% — over 20% higher than the Canadian utility sector benchmarked yield of 4.3%.

BIP also benefits from Brookfield’s deal-making prowess. They’re experts at acquiring undervalued assets and extracting value through operational improvements. A $5,000 stake gets you exposure to real, tangible infrastructure assets that perform no matter what the stock market is doing.

Constellation Software: Compounding growth in niche software

Sector: Technology / Software

Why it fits: High return on capital, aggressive acquisition model, long-term compounder

To round out your portfolio with some growth, few Canadian companies match the pedigree of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Since going public in 2006, CSU has delivered some of the strongest shareholder returns in Canadian market history. Over the last decade, for example, it amazingly compounded returns at 26% annually.

The secret? Constellation focuses on acquiring small, niche software businesses with loyal customer bases. These companies often serve industries overlooked by tech giants, and once acquired, they’re rarely sold. It’s a “buy and hold forever” model that delivers growing cash flow without flashy marketing or unsustainable spending.

CSU dividend is small, but that’s because it reinvests aggressively and effectively. A $5,000 investment today may look expensive at first glance, but for patient investors, the long-term return potential is compelling.

A portfolio built for all seasons

By spreading $15,000 equally across these names in insurance, infrastructure, and tech, you’re setting yourself up with a nice mix of defensive strength, dependable income, and long-term growth potential. Intact offers stability, Brookfield Infrastructure delivers yield and inflation protection, and Constellation gives you exposure to high-return compounding.

It’s a smart, balanced portfolio that doesn’t just survive market cycles — it thrives through them. And should they dip during market corrections, it’d probably be the opportune time to load up on more shares.