Have $15,000 to Invest? Spread it Across These 3 Sectors

Investing in these three top stocks is a good start. Be prepared to invest more during market corrections.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

If you’ve got $15,000 ready to invest and want to start building a portfolio with balance, resilience, and long-term upside, diversification is your best friend. 

One smart approach? Spread your capital equally across three powerful sectors: insurance, infrastructure, and technology. These areas not only perform well across different economic cycles but also offer a good mix of income, growth, and defensive stability.

Here’s how I’d deploy that $15,000 today: $5,000 into each of the exemplary companies from the sectors.

Intact Financial: Stability from the insurance sector

  • Sector: Financials / Insurance
  • Why it fits: Reliable earnings, defensive business model, dividend growth

Insurance may not be flashy, but it’s a cash machine — especially for a company like Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer. With a track record of steady earnings and a long runway for dividend growth, Intact is a solid foundation for any portfolio.

Over the past decade, Intact has compounded earnings and dividends at a healthy clip of 7.9% and 9.7% per year, respectively, supported by disciplined underwriting and smart acquisitions (including RSA’s Canadian and U.K. businesses). Even during economic downturns, insurance remains essential, giving Intact a level of resilience few sectors can match.

While the stock isn’t cheap, quality rarely is. Investors benefit from a modest yield (currently around 1.8%) backed by strong free cash flow and consistent dividend hikes. With a $5,000 investment, you’re buying long-term stability — and a steady stream of growing income.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: Reliable cash flow from global assets

  • Sector: Infrastructure / Utilities
  • Why it fits: Long-term contracts, global exposure, strong yield

If you want dependable income with built-in inflation protection, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a top-tier choice. This Brookfield-backed business owns and operates a vast portfolio of infrastructure assets: toll roads, gas pipelines, telecom towers, ports, and utilities, spanning across five continents.

What makes BIP so appealing is its structure: revenues are often contracted or regulated, meaning cash flows are both predictable and protected from inflation. The company targets 5–9% annual distribution growth, and currently offers a yield of around 5.3% — over 20% higher than the Canadian utility sector benchmarked yield of 4.3%.

BIP also benefits from Brookfield’s deal-making prowess. They’re experts at acquiring undervalued assets and extracting value through operational improvements. A $5,000 stake gets you exposure to real, tangible infrastructure assets that perform no matter what the stock market is doing.

Constellation Software: Compounding growth in niche software

  • Sector: Technology / Software
  • Why it fits: High return on capital, aggressive acquisition model, long-term compounder

To round out your portfolio with some growth, few Canadian companies match the pedigree of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Since going public in 2006, CSU has delivered some of the strongest shareholder returns in Canadian market history. Over the last decade, for example, it amazingly compounded returns at 26% annually.

The secret? Constellation focuses on acquiring small, niche software businesses with loyal customer bases. These companies often serve industries overlooked by tech giants, and once acquired, they’re rarely sold. It’s a “buy and hold forever” model that delivers growing cash flow without flashy marketing or unsustainable spending.

CSU dividend is small, but that’s because it reinvests aggressively and effectively. A $5,000 investment today may look expensive at first glance, but for patient investors, the long-term return potential is compelling.

A portfolio built for all seasons

By spreading $15,000 equally across these names in insurance, infrastructure, and tech, you’re setting yourself up with a nice mix of defensive strength, dependable income, and long-term growth potential. Intact offers stability, Brookfield Infrastructure delivers yield and inflation protection, and Constellation gives you exposure to high-return compounding.

It’s a smart, balanced portfolio that doesn’t just survive market cycles — it thrives through them. And should they dip during market corrections, it’d probably be the opportune time to load up on more shares.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Constellation Software, and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

