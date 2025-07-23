TFSA Game-Changer: This 1 Could Jumpstart Your Retirement

Member Login
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is getting cheap, even after last week’s surge.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors looking for a bit of a long-term boost should look to some of the stocks out there offering both capital gains and dividend appreciation over time. Undoubtedly, it’s nice to have a large upfront dividend yield. But the fact remains that high yields are a bigger commitment which can take away from other areas, such as forward-looking growth projects that could help jolt the rate of earnings and sales growth. Sure, returning capital back into the pockets of shareholders is important. But there must be a balance met if a stock is to have a good mix of appreciation and dividends, which both go into calculating the total return.

At the end of the day, I believe that new TFSA investors should insist on low-cost dividend growers that have a track record to show for it. Dividend growth is an underrated trait that I believe could be the difference between a modest, traditional retirement and one that’s quite comfortable and perhaps even a few years (or decades) earlier than the traditional retirement age of around 65. Either way, let’s jump right into the names that I think could help young investors kickstart their journey to a nice retirement.

Couche-Tard: A great stock to buy for gains and dividend growth

First up, we have shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a convenience store operator that also has what I view as one of the least appreciated dividends in all of the retail space. The stock is fresh off a huge upward move after having announced it’s no longer going to be buying up 7 & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-Eleven.

Indeed, shares of 7 & i tanked while ATD stock gained close to 13% in a week, a massive upside move that I recently predicted had the mega-merger fallen through in the summer. While it is too late to chase the quick gain, I do think that there’s plenty of long-term value to be had in the name, especially as it looks for what to do with its big pile of cash and credit. For now, the firm is committed to returning capital to shareholders by resuming the share buyback program. Ultimately, the market reacted positively to the news.

And while time will tell which types of acquisitions the firm will go for next, I do think that the stock remains deeply undervalued, even after its sudden double-digit percentage surge last week. At 20.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), you’re not paying a high price for one of the best defensive growth stocks in the country. Of course, recent quarters have been tough, but with plenty of capital to pursue M&A and buybacks, I do think the stock has a good shot of hitting prior highs within the medium term.

Bottom line

As Couche-Tard looks to move on from a year-long pursuit that went nowhere, I do think investors will grow more confident as the firm looks for bite-sized deals as it gets back to what it does best: boosting synergies via M&A. At $76 and change, I think the newfound momentum is worth getting behind while the yield is still slightly above 1%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

