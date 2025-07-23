Member Login
Want Year-Round Income? 2 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

These two top dividend stocks could keep your income flowing throughout the year, no matter what the market is doing.

Jitendra Parashar
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

One of the best ways to generate consistent cash flow all year is by owning dividend stocks that pay regularly. Because market swings will come and go, but a reliable dividend can help you sleep better at night. It gets even better when these companies are involved in essential services like energy and infrastructure. These sectors keep humming no matter what’s happening, and that adds to their reliability.

In this article, I’ll spotlight two such dependable dividend-paying stocks that keep showing up with consistent payouts and long-term growth potential.

Pembina Pipeline stock

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is the first stock for its long-running commitment to dividend payouts and a business model rooted in stability. Based in Calgary, this energy transportation giant owns a vast network of pipelines, terminals, and gas infrastructure that moves and processes oil and gas across North America.

After sliding by nearly 3% over the last year, PPL stock currently trades at $50.24 per share with a market cap of $29.1 billion and offers a solid 5.5% annualized dividend yield, paid quarterly. The recent weakness in its shares could mainly be due to broader energy sector headwinds, but Pembina’s fundamentals remain strong.

In the first quarter of 2025, Pembina posted adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $1.2 billion, up 12% YoY (year-over-year). Similarly, its net profit jumped 15% YoY for the quarter to $502 million. Stronger contributions from its pipelines, gas processing facilities, and marketing operations helped lift the company’s performance.

On the growth side, Pembina is making strategic moves to strengthen profitability. Earlier this year, the company signed new long-term contracts with a leading Montney producer, which will support higher utilization of its Peace Pipeline and Redwater Complex. It also continues to advance major capital projects to tap into rising demand from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

With these expansions and smart capital allocation, Pembina is well-positioned to keep delivering reliable dividend income and potential upside for long-term investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) also offers something many income investors look for — a strong global footprint, inflation-linked revenues, and rising distributions.

Operating in sectors like utilities, transport, midstream, and data, Brookfield Infrastructure runs critical infrastructure assets across multiple continents. Its shares currently trade at $44.28, with a market cap of $20.4 billion. At this market price, it has a 5.3% annualized dividend yield, also paid quarterly.

Brookfield posted a 5% YoY rise in its funds from operations for the first quarter to US$646 million with the help of new capital deployments and inflation-indexed revenues. Its utilities segment saw increased rate base earnings, while its midstream business posted 8% growth, driven by stronger volumes and pricing at its Canadian energy assets.

Brookfield’s capital recycling strategy remains a major driver of its long-term strength. In early 2025, the infrastructure giant secured over US$1.4 billion in sale proceeds, including the planned exit from its Australian container terminal and a minority stake in its intermodal logistics platform. These moves unlock capital for reinvestment, which should support its future cash flows and dividend growth.

Given these positive factors, Brookfield Infrastructure could be a great choice for investors seeking reliable passive income backed by real assets and consistent growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

