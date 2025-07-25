1 Top Notch Canadian Stock Down 14.4% to Buy for Immediate Dividends

Lock in higher-than-usual-yielding dividends by investing in this high-quality TSX dividend stock for the long run in your self-directed investment portfolio.

The Canadian stock market has consistently hit and is hovering around new all-time highs this month, reflected by the performance of the S&P/TSX Composite Index. As of this writing, the Canadian benchmark indicates that the market is up 9.7% year-to-date, and by a staggering 26.1% from its 52-week low.

Despite soaring to record heights, some segments of the market are still lagging behind the rest. Investors interested in leveraging the situation have the perfect chance to invest in high-quality stocks trading at discounts to lock in higher-than-usual-yielding dividends and unlock significant upside potential.

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG), a stock from the automotive industry, warrants a closer look against this backdrop. As of this writing, Magna International stock trades for a 14.4% discount from its 52-week high, and that drop might be just the thing you need right now.

Magna International

Magna International is a $16.3 billion market cap automotive parts and suppliers company. It is one of the largest companies in the country, building everything from electric vehicle (EV) systems to powertrains, operating in 27 countries worldwide.

Rising material costs and production slowdowns have combined with reduced profit margins to put pressure on the stock’s performance, as reflected by the price chart above. While the price chart indicates weakness, the underlying business itself is actually doing well, but not entirely.

The first quarter of fiscal 2025 saw MG stock report a mixed picture. Its total sales declined by almost US$1 billion to hit US$10.1 billion, a $900 million decrease from total sales in the same period last year. Its net income, however, increased from US$9 million to US$146 million. Diluted earnings per share also increased from US$0.03 per share to an astounding US$0.52.

Despite that impressive figure, the auto industry supplier’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxes declined from US$469 million to US$354 million. The market likely reacted to profitability not being at its best, resulting in the decline in share price.

Foolish takeaway

Magna International might be facing profitability margin issues, but the company is operating in a challenging environment for the broader automotive industry. MG has plenty of long-term contracts and a solid backlog of programs that can generate plenty of funds for the company.

Despite the reduction in profit margins, MG stock is paying its investors US$0.485 per share per quarter, translating to US$1.94 per year with a 4.7% dividend yield, with the lower share price. The inflated dividends mean you can lock in higher-than-usual yields while MG stock trades at a discount.