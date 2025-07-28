Alamos Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2025

Alamos Gold stock may rise with production growth through 2028, but investors should watch these two developments in the July 30th earnings

As gold miner Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI) prepares to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 30th, investors are naturally asking: is now the time to buy, sell, or hold this Canadian gold stock? Shares in AGI have surged an impressive 34% year to date, reflecting optimism about its future, but recent operational bumps warrant a closer look. Let’s break down the key factors influencing investment decisions on this TSX gold stock.

Alamos Gold stock’s near-term hiccups: Costs and sales volumes

Alamos Gold faced headwinds in the first quarter (Q1 2025). While gold prices remained strong, earnings declined. Why? Primarily due to lower gold sales volumes — the company sold only 117,583 ounces compared to 132,849 ounces in Q1 2024, representing 94% of production versus 97% a year earlier. Management attributes this largely to timing, suggesting the unsold ounces will be realized in future quarters. However, this gap between production and sales deserves scrutiny in the Q2 results.

Compounding the sales issue was a significant jump in all-in sustaining costs (AISC), a key metric capturing the total cost to produce an ounce of gold. Alamos Gold’s AISC surged to US$1,805 per ounce during the first quarter, up sharply from US$1,265 per ounce a year ago. This spike pressured earnings per share, alongside a marginal increase in the number of shares outstanding.

A specific challenge came from the Mulatos mine in Mexico, a major revenue contributor. Production there fell 51% year over year in Q1 due to planned lower-grade stacking. Management expects sequential improvement through 2025 as higher grades are processed.

A compelling long-term vision

Despite identified near-term challenges, Alamos Gold laid out an exceptionally bullish long-term roadmap in its major June 23rd update: the Island Gold District Base Case Life of Mine Plan. This plan integrates the recently acquired Magino mine (July 2024) with the existing Island Gold operation in Ontario, envisioning one of Canada’s largest, lowest-cost, and most profitable gold mines.

The numbers seem compelling. The combined asset may have a massive operating scale, with average AISC over its first 12 years of production around US$915 per ounce — a 19% decrease from management’s guidance for 2025, combined with strong economics as after-tax benefits to the company, measured in net present value (NPV), increase.

Crucially, given very good gold prices, this growth may be internally funded. Alamos finished the first quarter with a robust $789.5 million in total liquidity and anticipates generating strong free cash flow even while funding its projects, with a significant boost expected post-expansion completions in 2026, 2027, and 2028.

Management also emphasizes a commitment to reducing costs through operational improvements and the Phase 3+ expansion, which will transition hauling from trucks to a more efficient shaft system, significantly lowering diesel usage and ventilation needs. This expansion is already over 76% funded or committed, significantly de-risking the project.

Alamos Gold stock valuation and the July investment decision

There’s potential value in Alamos Gold stock right now. The TSX gold stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.5 and a P/E-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.9, which suggests shares are fairly valued relative to the mining stock’s expected earnings growth potential.

Buy, sell, or hold?

July presents a classic “wait-and-see” moment for Alamos Gold stock investors. The near-term concerns — the first-quarter earnings miss, high AISC, and Mulatos’ performance — are real and need addressing in the upcoming second-quarter report and earnings call. A failure to show improvement in sales volumes or cost control would be negative.

However, the long-term investment thesis, dramatically bolstered by the transformative Island Gold District plan, is exceptionally strong. The path to becoming a larger, significantly lower-cost producer with decades of mine life is clear and largely funded.

Therefore, for existing shareholders, holding through the July 30th earnings seems prudent. Look for confirmation that productivity has ramped up, and signs that cost containment initiatives are taking hold. For new investors, the upcoming earnings create a potential entry point, but the most significant re-rating potential likely hinges on the successful execution of the expansion plans starting next year and a highly anticipated fourth-quarter Expansion Study.

The story for AGI stock is less about July and more about the powerful growth engine set to ignite in 2026 and beyond. Keep this TSX gold stock on your watchlist.