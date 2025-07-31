Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Blue Chips That Could Pay Canadian Investors for Life

3 Blue Chips That Could Pay Canadian Investors for Life

These blue-chip stocks have strong fundamentals and a growing earnings base, and could pay higher dividends for life.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors seeking stocks that could pay them for life may consider adding blue-chip companies to their portfolios. These are industry-leading firms known for their stability, strong financials, and sizable market capitalizations. Not only do they offer the potential for long-term capital growth, but many of them also consistently increase their dividend payouts, making them appealing options for building sustainable, long-term wealth.

With this backdrop, here are three Canadian stocks that have resilient business models, a growing earnings base, and strong cash flows. These fundamentally strong companies could pay reliable dividends and deliver steady returns in the long run.

Blue-chip stock #1

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top Canadian blue-chip stocks that could pay you steady returns for life. This oil and gas transportation company benefits from a resilient business model built on low-risk contracts and diversified cash flows, helping support both its stock price and dividends. Over the past year, Enbridge shares have surged more than 30%, reflecting investor confidence in its stability and income potential.

Enbridge’s dividend track record is impressive, with seven decades of payouts and 30 consecutive years of increases. Currently, Enbridge offers an appealing 6.1% yield, and its payout ratio of 60–70% of distributable cash flow (DCF) suggests that these payments are well-supported. Its vast infrastructure portfolio — recently expanded with the acquisition of three top-tier U.S. gas utilities — will generate strong, predictable cash flow supported by long-term, regulated contracts.

Notably, the majority of Enbridge’s income is protected from commodity price swings, and more than 80% of its earnings benefit from inflation-linked mechanisms. This gives it an edge in volatile markets. With its infrastructure strategically positioned across key demand-pull regions, Enbridge is poised to see higher asset utilization. Moreover, it will benefit from growing natural gas demand, driven by LNG exports, coal-to-gas transitions, and expanding energy needs from data centres.

Blue-chip stock #2

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a compelling stock that could pay you for life. This blue-chip, electric utility company operates a defensive business and generates low-risk cash flows. Further, its rate-regulated assets generate predictable earnings that enable Fortis to deliver steady returns and consistently reward its investors.

Notably, Fortis stock has risen about 24% in one year. Further, it has increased its dividend distributions for 51 consecutive years. Currently, it offers a secured yield of 3.6%.

Fortis’s ability to generate steady earnings and predictable cash flows will continue to support its dividend distributions. Furthermore, its growing rate base will likely drive its earnings higher and support payouts.

Thanks to its $26 billion capital plan, Fortis expects its rate base to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% through 2029. Moreover, management expects its yearly dividends to grow by 4—6% through 2029.

While Fortis is a reliable income stock, its solid transmission investment pipeline, energy transition opportunities, and high demand for electricity from data centres position it well to deliver steady returns.

Blue-chip stock #3

Leading Canadian banking stocks have a track record of consistently returning cash to their shareholders. Notably, the top banks have been paying dividends for over a century. One such blue-chip financial services giant is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), which has distributed dividends for 196 years in a row, the longest streak of distributions among Canadian companies. Further, its dividend has increased at a CAGR of 5.4% over the past 15 years. Currently, it offers a high yield of 4.2%.

The bank’s ability to consistently increase its earnings supports its growing payouts. BMO’s diverse revenue sources, solid credit performance, and improving efficiency will help it deliver higher profits, which in turn will lead to higher dividends. Its growing base of loans and deposits reflects a solid balance sheet, giving it the strength to continue expanding even in uncertain market conditions.

Looking ahead, BMO is well-positioned to continue increasing its earnings at a solid pace, and shareholders can likely look forward to even higher dividend payouts down the road.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $10,000

| Puja Tayal

Can a one-time investment of $10,000 in your TFSA earn $2,141 in annual cash payouts? The power of compounding can…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

7% Yielding Stocks to Consider for Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock and another 7% yielding play to invest in before the fourth quarter.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Energy Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) stock is both cheap and performing well. It's a winning combination.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock While it’s Below $35?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 56% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 5.5% while trading…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

7.2% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus is a top telecom stock that's posting strong cash flows and strong opportunities for growth in the long term.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Alert: This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Transform Your $7,000 Into Lifetime Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

With First National Financial (FN) stock being acquired, income-focused investors may shift capital into a residential REIT offering a 4.2%…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Magic: $100,000 in This High-Yield Stock Would Pay Out +$600 Monthly!

| Andrew Button

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) has a girthy 7.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

7 Income Sources That Put Your OAS at Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all income is up for grabs, and can put OAS at risk. So let's look at what to avoid.

Read more »