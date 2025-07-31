3 Blue Chips That Could Pay Canadian Investors for Life

These blue-chip stocks have strong fundamentals and a growing earnings base, and could pay higher dividends for life.

Canadian investors seeking stocks that could pay them for life may consider adding blue-chip companies to their portfolios. These are industry-leading firms known for their stability, strong financials, and sizable market capitalizations. Not only do they offer the potential for long-term capital growth, but many of them also consistently increase their dividend payouts, making them appealing options for building sustainable, long-term wealth.

With this backdrop, here are three Canadian stocks that have resilient business models, a growing earnings base, and strong cash flows. These fundamentally strong companies could pay reliable dividends and deliver steady returns in the long run.

Blue-chip stock #1

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the top Canadian blue-chip stocks that could pay you steady returns for life. This oil and gas transportation company benefits from a resilient business model built on low-risk contracts and diversified cash flows, helping support both its stock price and dividends. Over the past year, Enbridge shares have surged more than 30%, reflecting investor confidence in its stability and income potential.

Enbridge’s dividend track record is impressive, with seven decades of payouts and 30 consecutive years of increases. Currently, Enbridge offers an appealing 6.1% yield, and its payout ratio of 60–70% of distributable cash flow (DCF) suggests that these payments are well-supported. Its vast infrastructure portfolio — recently expanded with the acquisition of three top-tier U.S. gas utilities — will generate strong, predictable cash flow supported by long-term, regulated contracts.

Notably, the majority of Enbridge’s income is protected from commodity price swings, and more than 80% of its earnings benefit from inflation-linked mechanisms. This gives it an edge in volatile markets. With its infrastructure strategically positioned across key demand-pull regions, Enbridge is poised to see higher asset utilization. Moreover, it will benefit from growing natural gas demand, driven by LNG exports, coal-to-gas transitions, and expanding energy needs from data centres.

Blue-chip stock #2

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a compelling stock that could pay you for life. This blue-chip, electric utility company operates a defensive business and generates low-risk cash flows. Further, its rate-regulated assets generate predictable earnings that enable Fortis to deliver steady returns and consistently reward its investors.

Notably, Fortis stock has risen about 24% in one year. Further, it has increased its dividend distributions for 51 consecutive years. Currently, it offers a secured yield of 3.6%.

Fortis’s ability to generate steady earnings and predictable cash flows will continue to support its dividend distributions. Furthermore, its growing rate base will likely drive its earnings higher and support payouts.

Thanks to its $26 billion capital plan, Fortis expects its rate base to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% through 2029. Moreover, management expects its yearly dividends to grow by 4—6% through 2029.

While Fortis is a reliable income stock, its solid transmission investment pipeline, energy transition opportunities, and high demand for electricity from data centres position it well to deliver steady returns.

Blue-chip stock #3

Leading Canadian banking stocks have a track record of consistently returning cash to their shareholders. Notably, the top banks have been paying dividends for over a century. One such blue-chip financial services giant is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), which has distributed dividends for 196 years in a row, the longest streak of distributions among Canadian companies. Further, its dividend has increased at a CAGR of 5.4% over the past 15 years. Currently, it offers a high yield of 4.2%.

The bank’s ability to consistently increase its earnings supports its growing payouts. BMO’s diverse revenue sources, solid credit performance, and improving efficiency will help it deliver higher profits, which in turn will lead to higher dividends. Its growing base of loans and deposits reflects a solid balance sheet, giving it the strength to continue expanding even in uncertain market conditions.

Looking ahead, BMO is well-positioned to continue increasing its earnings at a solid pace, and shareholders can likely look forward to even higher dividend payouts down the road.