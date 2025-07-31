Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Alert: This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Transform Your $7,000 Into Lifetime Income

TFSA Alert: This Monthly Dividend Stock Could Transform Your $7,000 Into Lifetime Income

With First National Financial (FN) stock being acquired, income-focused investors may shift capital into a residential REIT offering a 4.2% yield and consistent monthly distributions

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Real estate investment concept

Source: Getty Images

The TSX is about to say goodbye to a formidable monthly dividend stock. First National Financial (TSX:FN) is being acquired by private equity funds managed by Birch Hill Equity Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, as announced on July 27. Canadian investors who hold FN stock as a lifetime source of monthly passive income in their Tax-Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs) should be looking around for replacements by the fourth quarter of this year. The Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:MRG.UN) could be a potential option to transform a $7,000 TFSA contribution into a lifetime of monthly passive income.

First National Financial stock had been a winning trade for long-term-oriented investors, generating more than 2,160% in total returns (including a 380% capital gain) since going public in 2006. Its dividends, paid monthly from income generated from a growing mortgage portfolio, were a reliable source of regular passive income. The non-bank mortgage underwriter’s current dividend yields 5.2% annually. FN stock kept raising its dividends every year, and had done so for 13 consecutive years. It has been one of the very few non-REIT monthly income stocks in Canada, but it’s getting acquired by the highest bidders this year.

If you intended to stash your $7,000 contribution for 2025 in FN stock, you have to look elsewhere. It’s time for individual investors to move on. But what could FN stock investors buy to replace the monthly dividend income stream? Morguard North American Residential REIT could be one among several monthly-dividend-paying options.

Morguard North American Residential REIT

The Morguard North American Residential REIT is a residential property owner present in the North American housing market, providing accommodation on a monthly rental basis to a needy and growing urban population. The REIT acquires high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, and has built a portfolio of 43 properties comprised of 13,089 residential suites and 239,500 square feet of commercial area located in Alberta, Ontario, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland valued at about $4.3 billion as at June 30, 2025.

On July 29, the residential REIT reported a 4.1% year-over-year increase in second-quarter net operating income. This was driven by a 5.3% rise in Canadian rental rates and supported by higher occupancy rates in the U.S. portfolio. Average monthly rent on Canadian residential suites increased from $1,730 to $1,821 per month over the past 12 months; however, occupancy levels in Canada have declined from 98% to 95.2% by the end of June. U.S. occupancy has increased by 150 basis points from 93.3% in June 2024 to 94.8% going into the third quarter of this year.

From its geographically diversified rental portfolio, Morguard North American Residential REIT pays a monthly distribution that currently yields 4.2% annually. While this yield appears 100 basis points lower than First National Financial stock’s 5.2% (to which we have to emotionally and painfully wave goodbye), the REIT’s payout is likely here to stay.

A reliable monthly income play in a TFSA

The Morguard monthly distribution appears well covered in 2025. The REIT reported a 14.6% year-over-year increase in funds from operations (FFO) per unit for the second quarter, and an 11% jump during the first six months of this year. The FFO payout rate has significantly improved from 44.6% a year ago to 40.3%, making the monthly distribution safer in 2025.

Most noteworthy, the residential REIT enjoys low financial leverage. Its debt level, at a 39.5% debt-to-gross book value (Debt/GBV) ratio, is among the lowest in the Canadian real estate industry.

Remember, REIT distributions are generally taxable as ordinary income, unless stashed in a TFSA for tax protection.

Investor takeaway

Morguard North American Residential REIT could be a reliable source of passive income in a TFSA. However, you should not allocate your entire $7,000 contribution for 2025 to a single investment — diversification is necessary to limit and contain stock-specific risks. The acquisition of First National Financial stock by private equity funds is another lesson in diversification: It’s not just the risk of poor asset performance that TFSA investors should manage; your most prized income investments may still get snatched away by bigger players in the market because of their financial beauty.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock While it’s Below $35?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 56% from all-time highs, BCE is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a yield of 5.5% while trading…

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

7.2% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Darling and Holding for Decades

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Telus is a top telecom stock that's posting strong cash flows and strong opportunities for growth in the long term.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Magic: $100,000 in This High-Yield Stock Would Pay Out +$600 Monthly!

| Andrew Button

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) has a girthy 7.4% dividend yield.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

7 Income Sources That Put Your OAS at Risk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all income is up for grabs, and can put OAS at risk. So let's look at what to avoid.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

The Best Retail Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

This legendary name in the Canadian convenience store industry might be one of the best investments to make right now.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1% Monthly Payer Is the Ultimate Set-and-Forget Investment

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of 4.1% while trading at a compelling…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Stock Down 10% That the Market Got Wrong

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because a stock is down doesn't mean you should count it out, especially in the case of this top…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $7,000 in Your TFSA Into a Lasting Retirement Fund

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a lasting retirement fund can be easier than it seems. Here's a trio of stocks that will do the…

Read more »