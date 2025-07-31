Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Retail Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now

The Best Retail Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now

This legendary name in the Canadian convenience store industry might be one of the best investments to make right now.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
man shops in a drugstore

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is hot, and it does not seem like it will be slowing down any time soon. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 27% from its 52-week low levels. The strength of the Canadian benchmark index is indicative of the overall strength of the Canadian stock market. Despite hitting new all-time highs regularly over several weeks, the stock market is still volatile.

In volatile market conditions, many savvier investors rely on dividend investing for returns to offset potential losses. When investing in dividend stocks, many investors chase high-yielding equity securities to try to maximize their return on investment. However, Foolish investors understand that a stable and reliable payout from a stock with a solid underlying business can be far better.

This is where Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stands apart from most publicly-traded companies on the TSX. Investing in a boring retail stock might not seem very exciting, but this convenience store giant might be the perfect investment for dividend-seeking investors with a long-term strategy.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a $68.91 billion market capitalization Canadian multinational operator of convenience stores, boasting almost 17,000 locations across Canada and several international markets. A company with a massive presence in the domestic and international market, the company has been busy.

Couche-Tard was set to acquire Seven & I Holdings, but has walked away from the deal for other pursuits. The company is now focusing on using the cash it set aside for the deal to push for more share buybacks and improve its performance on the stock market.

The company’s full fiscal 2025 report was published not too long ago, and it painted a clearer picture for its investors. The company reported US$72.9 billion in revenue for fiscal 2025, up by around 5.2% from last year. Its quarterly revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 declined by 7.5%, weakened by lower fuel prices and softer demand south of the border in the U.S.

Despite that, the company’s adjusted earnings only showed insignificant declines, reflecting the resilience of the business. Despite all the headwinds, Alimentation Couche-Tard recently raised its dividends by 14.3%. As of this writing, ATD stock trades for $72.68 per share and boasts a 1.07% dividend yield. While it is not a high-yielding payout, it is one of the most reliable quarterly payouts you can get, backed by a solid business.

Foolish takeaway

ATD has a growing presence in the domestic and several international markets. It might not offer the highest-yielding dividends, but it offers consistency. The business is solid, and it has plenty of growth potential. At current levels, the stock is up by 10.2% from its 52-week low but still trades at a 15.02% discount from its 52-week high.

It has steady cash flows and strong earnings, and many might consider the decision to walk away from the acquisition a smart move. The company doesn’t need to take unnecessary risks. It just needs to continue doing what it does and weather the storm to emerge stronger on the other side.

ATD stock can be a good investment for those seeking reliable dividends and solid long-term growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1% Monthly Payer Is the Ultimate Set-and-Forget Investment

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange Income is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of 4.1% while trading at a compelling…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Stock Down 10% That the Market Got Wrong

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because a stock is down doesn't mean you should count it out, especially in the case of this top…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $7,000 in Your TFSA Into a Lasting Retirement Fund

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a lasting retirement fund can be easier than it seems. Here's a trio of stocks that will do the…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect 7.1% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SmartCentres has long been touted as a prime monthly dividend payer, so let's get into why it remains a top…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth and now offer high yields.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

2 REITs to Buy Now for Stable Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these two REITs could boost your passive income.

Read more »

some REITs give investors exposure to commercial real estate
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Down 3% Is the Opportunity of a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

On the surface, 3% may not look like much, yet it's enough when you're looking at a solid buy like…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest My Entire TFSA Contribution This Year in Just 3 Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Got $7,000 to invest? Don't get fancy, get some dividend stocks to collect cash for years.

Read more »