TSX's Record Run: Why U.S. Tariffs (and War) Couldn't Stop it

TSX’s Record Run: Why U.S. Tariffs (and War) Couldn’t Stop it

The record run of the TSX in 2025 indicates that U.S. tariffs and war couldn’t stop the building momentum.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s main stock market has been on a roll since U.S. president Donald Trump declared his tariff-inspired Liberation Day on April 2, 2025. The S&P/TSX Composite Index surged to a new fresh record high of 27,570.08 in the post-Civic Holiday, continuing the impressive record run in the last four months.

The TSX’s +2.03% (549.65 points) gain on August 5, 2025, was also the largest in as many months. Canadians can capitalize on this bullish market and take positions in three high-performing stocks that have delivered outsized gains thus far in 2025.

Sustainable growth

Finning International (TSX:FTT) is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer. Besides Western Canada, the $8.3 billion company provides equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions to clients in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. At $58.13 per share, the industrial stock is up 54.48% year to date. It also pays a modest 1.96% dividend.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, equipment backlog reached an all-time high of $3 billion. The 6% growth from Q1 2025 was due to multiple large mining equipment orders in the home country, including strategic wins in the oil sands and copper mining sector.

Finning will focus on cost and capital management while strengthening earnings capacity in all market conditions. Management maintains a positive market outlook owing to committed infrastructure development projects by the federal and provincial governments, as well as the private sector.

Growing demand in end markets

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) reported stellar financial results in the first half of the year. In the six months ended June 30, 2025, total revenue increased 9.3% year over year to US$380.8 million, while net earnings climbed 58.9% to US$21.7 million from a year ago. As of this writing, the share price is $52.96. Current investors enjoy a +48.91% year-to-date gain on top of the 1.43% dividend offer.

The $1.77 billion company is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating and related services. Its president and CEO, Rob Blackadar, said the financial results underscore the successful execution of Badger’s business strategies. He added that the busy construction season is underway. Badger will maximize revenue and fleet utilization through disciplined pricing and targeted sales efforts.

Landmark year

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) produces specialty semiconductors and performance materials for the global market. The $1.3 billion company has seen its small-cap stock rise exponentially following a hot streak. At $15.44 per share, the year-to-date gain is an astronomical +109.21%.

Had you invested $10,000 at year-end 2024, your money would be worth $20,921.40 today. Also, VNP’s trailing one-year and three-year price returns are +164.84% and +721.28%, respectively.

In Q2 2025, revenue and net earnings increased 28% and 216.7% year over year to $95.3 million and $15.2 million, respectively. For the second half of 2025, 5N Plus anticipates strong demand for Specialty Semiconductors used in terrestrial renewable energy and space solar power markets.   

“Building on our record results to date and amid accelerating demand in our strategic sectors, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for 5N+,” said its president and CEO, Gervais Jacques.

Winning investments

With the TSX gaining ground, it seems that U.S. tariffs and war couldn’t stop the upward momentum. Take your pick from winning investments, Finning, Badger, or 5N Plus.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

