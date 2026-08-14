Have Kids? Here’s When Your Next CRA Payment Lands

Canadians with children under 17 must file tax returns annually to qualify for the CCB and receive monthly payments.

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If you prefer to create a similar predictable cash flow yourself, a monthly‑paying REIT like Slate Grocery (TSX:SGR.UN) yields 7.32%: at about $16.80/unit you’d need roughly 976 units ($16,400) to produce ≈$100/month in passive income.

For the 2026–27 benefit year (based on 2025 income), families with adjusted family net income under $38,237 receive the maximum CCB — $679.75/month for children under 6 and $573.58/month for ages 6–17 — with phased reductions above that threshold and a $290/month Child Disability Benefit top‑up for eligible children with an approved Disability Tax Credit.

The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a tax‑free monthly payment to help with child‑rearing; to keep receiving it you (and your partner, if applicable) must file your annual tax returns so the CRA can calculate eligibility and payments, which are normally issued on the 20th (adjusted to the prior business day if the 20th is a weekend/holiday).

Household expenses add up fast, especially for Canadian families with children under 18. Parents need a financial cushion to lighten this heavy load. Fortunately, the federal government recognizes the cost of child-rearing. Without the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), families across the country would face financial strain.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) administers the CCB tax-free monthly benefit. However, annual tax filing by both spouses or common-law partners, regardless of income, is mandatory to remain eligible and ensure continuous payment. The CRA computes the benefit amount based on income declared on the tax return.

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Payment schedule – “20th rule”

The CRA follows a standardized schedule, referred to as the “20th rule,” when issuing CCB payments. Under normal conditions, deposits are made on the 20th of the month. The dates are adjusted when the 20th falls on a weekend or holiday, typically on the last preceding business day.

For the remainder of 2026, expect CCB deposits on the 20th of August, October, and November and on the 18th of September. For December, it will be an early holiday release on the 11th.

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Maximum benefit

A CCB benefit year runs from July 1 to June 30, with payments indexed to inflation. For 2026–2027, the benefit amount is based on the adjusted family net income (AFNI) on the 2025 tax return. If AFNI is less than $38,237, an eligible recipient receives the maximum benefit.

However, if AFNI falls between $38,237 and $82,847, the benefit amount gradually decreases with income. For families with income above $82,847, the CCB further reduces by fixed amounts plus a percentage of $82,847. Note that the CRA recalculates CCB benefits every July.

The table below shows the maximum monthly and annual CCB amounts for the current year:

Base Year – 2025 Under 6 Years Old Ages 6 to 17 Monthly $679.75 $573.58 Annual $8,157.00 $6,883.00

A tax-free monthly supplement to the CCB known as the Child Disability Benefit (CDB) is paid to families caring for a child under 18 who has an approved Disability Tax Credit (DTC) on file with the CRA. The top-up amount is $290 per child per month ($3,480 per year). The CDB is income-tested like the CCB and varies based on AFNI, using the same threshold.

Predictable cash flow

The regular and monthly CCB payout is a welcome financial relief for families raising children. If finances allow, Canadians can create a similar predictable cash flow stream through stock investing. A low-risk, defensive option today is the Slate Grocery Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SGR.UN).

The $977.3 million REIT owns and operates grocery-anchored real estate (94%) in the United States, backed by necessity-based retail tenants (68%). At $16.80 per share and a forward dividend yield of 7.3%, purchasing 976 shares ($16,396.80) produces $1,200 annually. Since the distribution schedule is monthly, you’d have $100 in self-funded passive income each month.

According to its CEO, Blair Welch, Slate Grocery offers below-market rents to ensure the long-term stability of the portfolio. As of the first half of 2026, the occupancy rate is 93.6% (100% anchor occupancy). The tailwinds include rising tenant demand and limited new construction.

A must for Canadian parents

Tax filing, even with zero income, is a must for Canadian parents. This is non-negotiable as the CRA uses your tax return to calculate and verify CCB eligibility every July. The monthly payment continues if you do this promptly every year.