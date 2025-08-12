How to Generate Serious Passive Income Starting With Just $21,000

Here’s one investment I’d check out if you want more income without having to pursue payouts that are not well-covered and at high risk of a reduction.

If you’ve got an extra $21,000 sitting around in cash, perhaps it’s time to put it to work a bit harder in some dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts, or even a few income exchange-traded funds. Undoubtedly, inflation may be falling, but it’s still a concern when you consider the fact that the pains of prior inflation still remain.

Based on the “4% rule,” a $21,000 sum of invested principal could generate $840 in annual passive income. And while I’m not against subscribing to the popular rule, I think that one can safely stretch that yield to 5% or even 6%, provided investors put in the homework (analyzing the balance sheet, growth narrative, and statement of cash flows) and have realistic expectations for capital gains upside potential.

Turning $21,000 into an income stream that pays $1,000 (or more) per year

In any case, I think the 5% mark is a sweet spot right now, which, based on $21,000, would yield just over $1,000 per year. Sure, it’s not a game-changing amount, but it’s still a great supplement to any passive income fund. Additionally, since the yield isn’t obscenely high (some stocks have secure yields closer to 8%), you’ll also get a good amount of growth and capital appreciation over the extremely long term.

For those who want to hit the gas pedal a bit more, I think the 7.5% range could be an upper limit to look to, provided you’re willing to take on a bit more risk and you’re willing to do even more homework. A 7.5% yield on $21,000 would amount to $1,575, a fairly decent boost for a cash hoard that would have generated $200 or perhaps even less if your savings account interest rate is far less than that offered by high-interest savings accounts.

Without further ado, here’s one investment I’d seriously check out if you want more income without having to pursue payouts that are not well-covered and at high risk of a reduction.

Telus

First, we have to talk about 7.54%-yielding telecom firm Telus (TSX:T). The stock’s under serious pressure, to say the least, as are many of its Canadian telecom peers. That said, management remains committed to its payout, with a recent single-digit percentage hike in spite of its ongoing financial troubles. As subscriber growth runs into a bit of a headwind, it’s tempting to ditch T stock with the assumption that a cliff is ahead.

That said, I think the stock is already priced with such negativity in mind. Canada’s wireless market is fiercely competitive, and not much will change about that in the medium term.

However, I think 21.1 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) is a fair price to pay for a firm that’s arguably best-positioned to retain and grow subscribers, thanks in part to its strong network (it’s expanding its 5G network rapidly) and intriguing promos. Behind the scenes, Telus has done a reasonably good job of trimming debt and reducing operating expenses. As it trims away at debt while investing strategically in expanding the network, I’m inclined to view Telus as a top rebound play for the next 12-18 months.

Either way, the dividend isn’t going anywhere, making it a great pick for 7% yield seekers. Though I wouldn’t invest $21,000 all in one go, I would think about building a position gradually to reduce risk and tame volatility.