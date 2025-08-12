Member Login
How to Generate Serious Passive Income Starting With Just $21,000

Here’s one investment I’d check out if you want more income without having to pursue payouts that are not well-covered and at high risk of a reduction.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

If you’ve got an extra $21,000 sitting around in cash, perhaps it’s time to put it to work a bit harder in some dividend stocks, real estate investment trusts, or even a few income exchange-traded funds. Undoubtedly, inflation may be falling, but it’s still a concern when you consider the fact that the pains of prior inflation still remain.

Based on the “4% rule,” a $21,000 sum of invested principal could generate $840 in annual passive income. And while I’m not against subscribing to the popular rule, I think that one can safely stretch that yield to 5% or even 6%, provided investors put in the homework (analyzing the balance sheet, growth narrative, and statement of cash flows) and have realistic expectations for capital gains upside potential.

Turning $21,000 into an income stream that pays $1,000 (or more) per year

In any case, I think the 5% mark is a sweet spot right now, which, based on $21,000, would yield just over $1,000 per year. Sure, it’s not a game-changing amount, but it’s still a great supplement to any passive income fund. Additionally, since the yield isn’t obscenely high (some stocks have secure yields closer to 8%), you’ll also get a good amount of growth and capital appreciation over the extremely long term.

For those who want to hit the gas pedal a bit more, I think the 7.5% range could be an upper limit to look to, provided you’re willing to take on a bit more risk and you’re willing to do even more homework. A 7.5% yield on $21,000 would amount to $1,575, a fairly decent boost for a cash hoard that would have generated $200 or perhaps even less if your savings account interest rate is far less than that offered by high-interest savings accounts.

Without further ado, here’s one investment I’d seriously check out if you want more income without having to pursue payouts that are not well-covered and at high risk of a reduction.

Telus

First, we have to talk about 7.54%-yielding telecom firm Telus (TSX:T). The stock’s under serious pressure, to say the least, as are many of its Canadian telecom peers. That said, management remains committed to its payout, with a recent single-digit percentage hike in spite of its ongoing financial troubles. As subscriber growth runs into a bit of a headwind, it’s tempting to ditch T stock with the assumption that a cliff is ahead.

That said, I think the stock is already priced with such negativity in mind. Canada’s wireless market is fiercely competitive, and not much will change about that in the medium term.

However, I think 21.1 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) is a fair price to pay for a firm that’s arguably best-positioned to retain and grow subscribers, thanks in part to its strong network (it’s expanding its 5G network rapidly) and intriguing promos. Behind the scenes, Telus has done a reasonably good job of trimming debt and reducing operating expenses. As it trims away at debt while investing strategically in expanding the network, I’m inclined to view Telus as a top rebound play for the next 12-18 months.

Either way, the dividend isn’t going anywhere, making it a great pick for 7% yield seekers. Though I wouldn’t invest $21,000 all in one go, I would think about building a position gradually to reduce risk and tame volatility.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

