Want Year-Round Income? 2 Dividend Stocks Paying Consistently

Get passive income year round by focusing on the quality and long-term reliability of the businesses behind the payouts.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Looking for a way to generate income every month without picking up extra work? Investing in reliable dividend stocks can be a smart way to build passive income — potentially all year long. While some investors carefully build portfolios around staggered dividend payment schedules, others focus on the quality and long-term reliability of the businesses behind the payouts.

Personally, I lean toward the latter strategy: owning fundamentally sound companies that pay dependable dividends, regardless of the exact payout month. If the business is solid and the stock is trading at a good valuation, I’ll consider it.

Here are two dependable Canadian dividend stocks that could provide you with consistent, long-term income — and peace of mind.

Bank of Nova Scotia: High yield with recovery potential

When it comes to dividend consistency in Canada, the Big Five banks are hard to beat. They’re pillars of the economy and have decades — sometimes over a century — of uninterrupted dividend payments. Among them, Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stands out for its yield and turnaround potential.

Scotiabank has been paying dividends since 1833 — a remarkable track record. Today, the bank yields an attractive 5.7%, making it one of the higher-paying options in the sector. Despite short-term challenges and a high trailing payout ratio of 97%, the long-term picture looks more balanced. Adjusted earnings suggest a more sustainable 63% payout ratio, which is well within the comfort zone for income investors.

The bank is currently undergoing a strategic turnaround under new CEO Scott Thomson, who took over in February 2023. While the business has been in transition, analysts expect earnings to recover gradually, helping to improve the payout ratio over time.

In terms of timing, Scotiabank’s dividend is paid quarterly — with the last payment made in July. You can expect the next distributions in October, January, and April, giving investors a predictable stream of income.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp.: Stability and global reach

If you’re looking for a dividend stock with global diversification and strong long-term fundamentals, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. (TSX:BIPC) deserves your attention.

BIPC is a corporate spin-off of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. It owns a diversified portfolio of essential infrastructure assets across four key sectors: utilities, transport, midstream energy, and data infrastructure.

These are the types of assets the world relies on daily — like pipelines, ports, telecom towers, and electricity grids. Many of BIPC’s revenues are regulated or contracted, offering built-in inflation protection and highly predictable cash flows.

Currently trading at around $55 per share, BIPC yields a solid 4.3%, and analysts suggest the stock is trading at a 10% discount to its intrinsic value. It pays dividends quarterly as well, with the next payout scheduled for September 29. To qualify, investors must own shares before the ex-dividend date of August 29.

Reliable income — All year round

Whether you’re after the high yield of a Canadian bank or the long-term security of global infrastructure, both Bank of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. can serve as reliable income-generating anchors in your diversified portfolio.

By focusing on businesses with durable earnings and shareholder-friendly policies, you can build a steady stream of passive income — quarter after quarter, year after year. Even if the exact months differ, the end result is the same: consistent cash flow that supports your financial goals, no matter the season.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp., and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

