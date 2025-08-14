2 Wealth-Building Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

With the combination of dependable income and capital appreciation potential, these TSX dividend stocks can help build wealth over time.

Investing in reliable dividend stocks offering steady capital gains is a solid strategy to build wealth over time. Thankfully, the TSX has several fundamentally strong stocks that have delivered solid capital gains over the years and rewarded their shareholders with consistent and growing dividends.

Moreover, you don’t need to have thousands of dollars saved up to get started. Even with just $200, you can begin building a portfolio that works for you, earning dividend income while also benefiting from potential share price gains. Over time, reinvesting those dividends and adding to your holdings can compound your returns, helping you create significant long-term wealth.

With this background, here are two wealth-building Canadian dividend stocks with the potential to deliver above-average returns to buy with $200.

Wealth-building dividend stock #1: Canadian Natural Resources

Investors seeking a reliable dividend stock with the ability to deliver solid capital gains could consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). It has an impressive track record of creating wealth for its shareholders.

This Canadian oil and gas producer has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years, growing payouts at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. This stellar distribution history reflects the strength of its diversified portfolio and ability to generate strong cash flows even through volatile commodity cycles. Further, CNQ stock has delivered 294% in capital gains over the past five years, reflecting a CAGR of about 31.5%.

So far in 2025, CNQ has returned about $4.6 billion to shareholders, including $3.6 billion via dividends and $1 billion in buybacks. Moreover, it offers an appealing 5.7% yield. While its share price has recently pulled back on softer commodity prices, this presents an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Looking ahead, the company’s diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets, ranging from Canadian oil sands to global operations in the U.K. North Sea and Offshore Africa, provides stability through market cycles. High-value, zero-decline synthetic crude production, low-cost operations, and quick-to-execute conventional projects further strengthen cash flow. With strong asset control and capital flexibility, Canadian Natural Resources looks well-positioned to sustain and grow shareholder returns for years to come.

Wealth-building dividend stock #2: Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another reliable wealth-building dividend stock. It has a solid dividend payment and growth history. Moreover, this energy infrastructure company has delivered steady capital gains over time.

For instance, Enbridge has paid dividends without interruption since 1953 and raised them for 30 consecutive years. ENB stock’s payouts are supported by its diversified assets, predictable earnings, and growing distributable cash flow (DCF). Over the past five years, the company has returned $35 billion to investors. Moreover, the energy stock is offering a current dividend yield of around 5.7%.

ENB stock has also rewarded patient holders with steady capital gains. The stock has appreciated more than 30% over the past year. Further, it has grown at a CAGR of 12.5% in the last three years.

Looking ahead, Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from rising energy demand across North America, particularly from data centres. Its $28 billion secured capital growth backlog and strong pipeline of late-stage projects position it well to capitalize on the demand. Further, Enbridge’s utility-like operations, long-term contracts, and regulated frameworks ensure steady cash generation, supporting dividend growth.

With its combination of dependable income, capital appreciation potential, and a growth strategy aligned with future energy needs, Enbridge offers investors a compelling opportunity to build wealth over the long term.