3 Stocks That Could Ensure Your Children Never Struggle Financially

Enbridge, Shopify, and one penny stock could fortify your financial plan and help create generational wealth

Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
you're never too young or old to start investing in stocks

Source: Getty Images

Imagine building a financial legacy today that quietly works for your children and grandchildren decades from now. The right Canadian stocks, held patiently, can generate growing streams of passive income and appreciating capital that outlives us. Among these potential financial bequests, three TSX-listed companies stand out: Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Shopify (TSX:SHOP), and PetroTal (TSX:TAL). Each stock offers a distinct path to securing that long-term family financial security.

Enbridge stock: A bedrock for long-term financial security

Let’s start with the financial bedrock: Enbridge stock. Think of Canada’s energy circulatory system, with those oil and natural gas molecules moving daily. Enbridge’s massive pipeline network, which extends deep into the United States, is how businesses prefer they travel. Enbridge has built a $170 billion (valued at cost) tollbooth generating remarkably reliable cash flow, backed by long-term contracts.

The proof is in the dividend giant’s payout: 27 consecutive years of increasing dividends, culminating in a compelling 5.7% annual yield today. Crucially, Enbridge’s pricing structure effectively shields it (and shareholders) from tariff impacts, passing those costs to customers.

Yes, the global energy transition is real, and Enbridge isn’t asleep. The pipeline behemoth is actively diversifying through natural gas transmission and investing in renewables. It recently commissioned a new US$0.9 billion solar project powering Meta Platforms’s growing energy needs.

Enbridge’s management confidently projects average annual growth of 5% in key metrics like earnings per share (EPS), Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), and distributable cash flow post-2026. This blend of essential infrastructure, a growing yield, and strategic adaptation makes ENB stock a cornerstone for generational income.

Shopify stock

Shopify stock could be a buy-and-hold investment for long-term capital growth. While it doesn’t pay a dividend yet, its trajectory in powering global e-commerce is undeniable. It’s the backbone for millions of online businesses, carving out vital niches even against giants like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shopify’s financial results have told a powerful growth story since 2020, with its revenue run rate soaring towards US$10 billion (up from US$2.9 billion) and operating cash flow exploding past $1.8 billion (from US$425 million) during the past 12 months. SHOP’s commitment to innovation and significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI) positions it well for the next wave of digital commerce.

Here’s the kicker for long-term family wealth: Shopify could finally initiate dividends. Look at what other mature tech titans are doing. Meta, Alphabet (formerly Google), and CGI Inc. all initiated dividends in 2024. Once Shopify’s massive growth phase inevitably slows, the logical next step is to share its immense free cash flow with shareholders.

While Shopify’s focus remains on growth, the potential for future substantial dividends is a realistic horizon. Buying SHOP stock today is a bet on immense capital appreciation plus the future prospect of a meaningful dividend yield, funding your heirs for decades.

PetroTal: A penny stock worth checking out for generational wealth

Finally, for pure high-yield value, check out PetroTal. This small energy stock is punching far above its weight. Operating as Peru’s largest oil-producing company in the underexplored Marañón Basin, PetroTal is a low-cost production machine. Output has skyrocketed, averaging over 22,160 barrels per day (bopd) so far this year, up from just 5,675 bopd in 2020, and blowing past current annual targets.

PetroTal’s growing production, low cost structure, and near-zero leverage fuels a truly generous dividend, currently yielding a staggering 13.2%, paid out from roughly 50% of its free cash flow.

Since 2023, PetroTal has returned over $130 million to shareholders through dividends. The TSX energy stock’s value proposition is eye-catching: its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 4.9 is less than half the industry average P/E of 11.9. You’re paying deeply discounted prices for rising barrels and growing cash flow.

At PetroTal stock’s current yield, your initial investment could be returned via dividends in under eight years, potentially leaving your children with a decades-long “free” passive income stream, oil prices complying.

Building your family’s financial fortress

Enbridge stock offers the steady, growing dividends of a resilient energy titan adapting for the future, Shopify stock represents the high-growth engine with immense future passive income potential once its model matures, while PetroTal delivers an incredibly high yield right now, trading at a bargain basement valuation. Together, the three stocks represent distinctly powerful strategies – dependable income, transformative growth, and deep-value yield – all available on the TSX right now.

Consider investing in such stocks, and many more, with a multi-decade view to lay the foundation for your children’s and grandchildren’s lasting financial security.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, CGI, Enbridge, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

