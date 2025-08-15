Member Login
Home » Investing » After Its Recent Rally, Should Investors Sell Colliers Stock?

After Its Recent Rally, Should Investors Sell Colliers Stock?

While tariff news may have sunk this sector of late, long-term investors could consider holding this reasonably valued stock

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
buildings lined up in a row

Source: Getty Images

Among the more impressive movers in the TSX, Colliers International (TSX:CIGI) is one company that has become a very divisive stock among some investors.

There are good reasons for such a view. Now trading at more than 70 times trailing earnings, CIGI stock recently surged more than 50% since its lows a little more than four months ago. Those who have stuck with this name or bought closer to the bottom may be enticed to sell.

Let’s dive into whether that’s a good idea.

Growth is the key story

Colliers International’s status as a key player in the commercial real estate sector is its own headwind, in and of itself. Given where the commercial real estate market is in terms of inventory, sales volumes and future growth expectations, there are reasons why this stock took a significant dip in April on tariff-related news.

That said, despite compressed margins in past quarters, Colliers reported relatively strong growth this past quarter. Revenue growth came in at 18% year-over-year, with expectations for mid-teens growth on a go-forward basis.

Now, earnings did continue to see some stress. That’s going to make this stock a more difficult one for the average investor to assess.

But overall, the company’s balance sheet and fundamentals do appear to be strong. For those looking for exposure to a sector that’s been beaten down of late (Colliers is still a ways from its record high), this is an intriguing stock.

What to do?

For investors with a long-term investing time horizon, it’s important to look through the near-term pain this stock has seen in the past. That’s not to say investors should ignore the risk associated with this particular stock or the sector it operates in. But looking past its recent compressed EPS numbers in past quarters, Colliers’ forward multiple actually comes down below 25 times.

At that level, this stock does seem to be reasonably valued. While there are other high-quality options in this space, I think this stock looks like a hold to me. If I owned it, I wouldn’t sell, but I may be a bit hesitant to step into this stock right now and would be patient hoping for a pullback before jumping in.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 No-Brainer Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Several high-quality blue-chip stocks are trading at attractive valuations. Here are three I would buy with $7,000 right now.

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 TSX Explorer Down 21% That Might Deliver a Tsunami

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gold is on a tear, and this gold stock might be a strong consideration.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Investing

3 No-Brainer Canadian Stocks to Buy in August

| Sneha Nahata

These no-brainier stocks have consistently outpaced the broader market with their returns and still have significant growth potential.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Energy Stocks to Watch if Oil Prices Goes Ballistic

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX energy stocks remain viable options for income seekers even if oil prices plummet or go ballistic.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Is WSP Global Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

WSP Global is a blue-chip stock that has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in the past decade. Is it still…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $10,000 TFSA With Brookfield Infrastructure for Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Buying this utility stock opportunistically on market dips in a TFSA could be a great start on building a growing…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Investing

3 Stocks With Strong Momemtum Now That You’ll Want to Hold for Years

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) and other hot stocks that can stay hot for the long haul.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Monthly Dividend Giant Just Keeps Paying

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great dividend stocks to own right now. Here's a monthly dividend giant that continues to…

Read more »