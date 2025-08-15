Member Login
Is Manulife Financial a Buy?

Is Manulife Financial a Buy?

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) shares are worth buying on the dip as the life insurance plays stay robust in today’s uncertain economy.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
The insurers have really been big gainers for investors over the last two years. Indeed, higher interest rates, robust earnings trajectories, better operating results, and the ability to dodge and weave past inflation’s blow have all helped the Canadian lifecos. And while the easy money, as they say, has already been made, I think the best insurance plays still represent terrific value.

Arguably, they’re still cheap and even more timely now that they’ve got a multi-year bullish run behind them. While the Bank of Canada (BoC) has been slashing rates of late, I still think the “higher for longer” case could bode very well for the Canadian financials.

It’s time to give the insurers another look

Indeed, perhaps the BoC will be more inclined to hold off on future hikes as it looks to stomp out what remains of inflation. Sure, the CPI numbers have been better, but higher food prices still need to be conquered. Add economic resilience in spite of Trump’s tariffs into the equation, and I think that “keeping an ear on the data,” so to speak, makes the most sense for the Bank of Canada moving forward.

Either way, I think the insurers could continue to thrive in this environment as the economy holds its own despite macro uncertainties, while premiums on various insurance products look to march higher. At the end of the day, insurance takes some risk off the table. And clearly, customers are willing to pay just a bit more if it means having greater peace of mind with regard to life insurance, extended health, or anything else. Perhaps we should give the insurers credit for their ability to thrive in today’s hot, but still uncertain, time.

Manulife Financial: A robust insurance stock worth buying on the dip

At this juncture, Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) stock looks like a great pick-up now that it’s gone sideways for close to a year, seemingly digesting the blistering run that preceded the consolidation. Now down around 9% from recent highs, I think it’s prime time to give the insurance juggernaut a second look, especially as the firm looks to follow up on a decent second quarter of earnings with more strength.

Add the share repurchase plan into the equation, and I’m inclined to view MFC stock as a top pick in the Canadian financial scene as shares look for direction going into the final few months of the year. So far this year, the firm bought back just north of $1 billion worth of shares.

Add the potential for dividend hikes into the equation, the generous upfront yield (4.2%), and the modest 13.6 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, and MFC seems like a timely value play for investors looking to punch their ticket ahead of the next big act for the big Canadian insurers.

It’ll be interesting to see how the firm can jolt growth as it levels up its Asian business, which may very well set Manulife apart from the pack in the insurance scene. Personally, I think MFC stock is a fantastic value, even though its year-to-date performance has been lacking. In short, MFC stock is a great buy in August.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

