2 TFSA Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

These two Canadian stocks are trading at low dollar prices, but not for long as they have significant long-term tailwinds.

The TSX offers multiple stocks to add to a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), which could generate significant long-term capital gains. With the right picks, it’s possible to build a portfolio that delivers meaningful long-term capital gains without the tax bite. Moreover, you can start investing in these fundamentally strong companies with as little as $100.

Against this background, here are two Canadian stocks TFSA investors can buy right now with $100.

MDA Space stock

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a compelling growth stock to add to your TFSA with $100. Over the past year, this Canadian space technology leader has seen its stock price skyrocket by more than 205%, and in the last three years, it has surged an impressive 389%. This remarkable rally is driven by strong demand for its products and solutions, a substantial order backlog, and exceptional execution, all of which have boosted investor confidence.

Looking ahead, MDA Space’s future appears promising. The company operates across three key areas, including Satellite Systems, Robotics & Space Operations, and Geointelligence, each well-placed to take advantage of strong, long-term growth trends in the industry. Its Satellite Systems division is seeing rising demand for communication satellites and large-scale constellation projects. Further, its multi-billion-dollar contracts reflect its technical expertise and ensure predictable revenues for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Robotics & Space Operations segment is gaining traction with both government agencies and commercial clients. Further, the Geointelligence division continues to capitalize on the increasing need for high-quality Earth observation data.

With a diversified portfolio, a strong customer base, and favorable market tailwinds, MDA Space is well-positioned to capitalize on the accelerating demand in the space economy. Furthermore, the company is investing in next-gen technologies, acquiring strategic assets, and expanding its reach in high-growth global markets, which will boost its capabilities.

5N Plus stock

Along with MDA Space, TFSA investors can also consider 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) stock right now. It provides high-performance materials and specialty semiconductors, targeting fast-growing sectors. Thanks to the solid demand for its products, this small-cap Canadian company has consistently delivered solid financials, which pushed its share price higher. So far in 2025, 5N Plus stock has spiked about 106%. Moreover, it delivered a massive 722% return over the past three years, outperforming the broader markets.

Despite this impressive run, the company’s strong fundamentals and underlying growth drivers suggest there’s room for further upside. The increasing demand for its advanced materials and a growing backlog of orders continue to provide a strong foundation for future expansion. Furthermore, 5N Plus is poised to benefit from the dominant position in several niche markets, which include space-based solar power, terrestrial renewable energy, healthcare, and advanced imaging technologies.

Meanwhile, the advantage of being the world’s leading supplier of ultrahigh-purity semiconductor materials outside of China gives it a distinct competitive edge, paving the way for long-term partnerships with major players in the industry. With its solid manufacturing capacity, strong client relationships, focus on high-value sectors, and strategic acquisitions, 5N Plus looks like one of the most promising long-term stocks.