Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

2 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on the following two cheap Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

Amid the expectation of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve due to easing inflation and solid second-quarter earnings, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has continued its uptrend, rising 12.9% year to date. However, the following two Canadian stocks have failed to impress investors and have lost a substantial percentage of their stock values this year. Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, I expect these stocks to outperform over the next three years.

Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD), which offers omnichannel commerce solutions to businesses worldwide, has been under pressure this year, with the company losing 22% of its stock value. Meanwhile, the company posted a healthy first-quarter performance of fiscal 2026 last month, beating its guidance. Its top line of $304.9 million was higher than its guidance of $285-$290 million. Year over year, its revenue grew 14.6% amid the expansion of customer locations and increased ARPU (average revenue per user). Increased software prices and growing adoption of its payments have increased its ARPU.

Meanwhile, the company’s net losses rose from $35 million to $49.6 million. Higher direct, general and administrative, research and development, sales and marketing, interest, and tax expenses led to an increase in its net losses. However, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 55.9% to $15.9 million. Further, it ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $447.6 million and is well-equipped to fund its growth initiatives.

Amid the expanding e-commerce market, enterprises are adopting an omnichannel selling model, thereby expanding Lightspeed’s addressable market. Also, the company is developing and introducing new innovative products and artificial intelligence-powered features to strengthen its position. Moreover, the company’s management has reiterated its three-year guidance, with its gross profit and adjusted EBITDA projected to grow at an annualized rate of 15-18% and 35%, respectively. Therefore, the Montreal-based company’s growth prospects look healthy. Further, the recent pullback in Lightspeed’s stock price has dragged its NTM (next-12-month) price-to-sales multiple down to an attractive 1.4, making it an excellent buy.

WELL Health Technologies

Another cheap Canadian stock that I am bullish on is WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL), which has lost 30.3% of its stock value this year. The ongoing investigation into Circle Medical’s billing practices appears to have made investors nervous, dragging its stock price down. However, it reported an excellent second-quarter performance last week with record revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income. Its revenue grew 57% to $356.7 million amid organic growth, acquisitions, and $40.5 million contributions from HEALWELL AI. It had over 1.7 million patient visits during the quarter, with around one million coming from Canada.

The tech-enabled healthcare company’s adjusted EBITDA rose 231% to $49.7 million during the quarter, while its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) came in at $0.10, representing a significant improvement from $0.02 in its previous year’s quarter.

Meanwhile, the growing adoption of virtual healthcare services and the digitization of clinical procedures have expanded the addressable market for WELL Health. Meanwhile, the company is developing and launching artificial intelligence-powered products to expand its customer base and strengthen its position. Additionally, the company is continuing with its inorganic expansions and has completed 14 acquisitions year to date. It has signed 15 letters of intent that can contribute $134 million to its annualized revenue. Considering its organic and inorganic growth initiatives, I believe its growth prospects look healthy. Additionally, the company currently trades at 11.3 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters, which looks cheap considering its healthy growth prospects. Considering all these factors, I expect WELL Health to deliver oversized returns over the next three years. 

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Investing

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These two top Canadian stocks are trading at a discounted valuation, leaving attractive entry points for long-term investors.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip companies offer s a mix of stability, income, and decent capital gains, making them attractive long-term investments.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

1 Bank Stock Up 25% to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock is down, but could be a strong opportunity for dividend seekers.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Investing

3 Mistakes Canadian Stock Investors Might Be Making

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Fixing these three common errors can help you improve your net returns.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Investing

Is the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV) a Buy Now?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

VFV is dirt cheap and highly popular, but valuations are currently running hot.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Andrew Button

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) has considerable income potential.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Want to Invest in Energy Producers? 2 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The tariff war has affected Canadian energy producers. Some producers have effectively adapted to the tariff volatility, making them a…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reliably Beat Inflation

| Kay Ng

For long-term investors looking to protect purchasing power and grow real wealth, these dividend stocks deserve a place on your…

Read more »