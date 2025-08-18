Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These two top Canadian stocks are trading at a discounted valuation, leaving attractive entry points for long-term investors.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian equity market has been climbing steadily this year, as the economy continues to hold up well. Notably, the S&P TSX Composite Index has already delivered an over 12% gain year-to-date, thanks to the solid performances from some of the country’s leading companies. Despite the rally, several fundamentally strong stocks are still trading dirt cheap, leaving attractive entry points for investors who are willing to take advantage of the current gap between value and performance.

So, if you have $500 to invest, here are two top Canadian stocks to buy right now at a discounted valuation.

Cargojet stock

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is one of the top TSX stocks to buy now at a discounted price. Shares of this leading air cargo operator are down about 29% from its 52-week high of $144.97. While the stock is trading cheaply, its fundamentals remain solid and the company has been consistently delivering strong financial performance.

Cargojet’s diversified revenue base and long-term contractual agreements provide stability even in challenging environments. In the first half of 2025, the company reported solid growth across both domestic and charter operations. Further, it delivered an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 33.7%. This highlights resilient demand and efficient cost management across its network.

Cargojet’s long-term contracts, spanning four to ten years and backed by minimum volume guarantees, provide consistent cash flows while protecting margins through built-in inflation-linked price increases. With roughly three-quarters of its domestic revenue tied to these agreements, the company remains relatively resilient to market volatility.

Its strong balance sheet, focus on lowering leverage, and investments in network connectivity further enhance its growth prospects. Moreover, Cargojet’s dominant position in time-sensitive air freight places it in an excellent spot to benefit from increasing e-commerce penetration and shifting trade flows that favour direct imports.

Operating a fleet of 41 freighters, most of which it owns, the company has the scale and flexibility to capture growing demand without incurring heavy costs. In short, Cargojet offers a compelling mix of stability and growth potential that makes the current pullback an opportunity worth considering.

Lightspeed stock

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is another solid stock that is trading dirt cheap. The Canadian tech stock slid earlier this year as macroeconomic worries weighed on consumer spending. Investors’ frustration grew further when management decided to stay public instead of going private. Nonetheless, the company’s long-term growth catalysts remain intact, making it a buy near the current price levels.

Lightspeed’s customer base continues to expand, with 1,700 net new customer locations added in its growth markets during the latest quarter, a 5% year-over-year increase. Average revenue per user (ARPU) has surged, hitting a record $655, up 16% from last year, as more businesses adopt its software and payments ecosystem. These gains reflect the platform’s growing appeal and its ability to capture higher-value customers.

Revenue growth remains solid, climbing 15% last quarter on the back of stronger software adoption and accelerating payments usage. Meanwhile, the company is moving towards profitability, with adjusted free cash flow nearing breakeven. Its capital business and expansion of Lightspeed Payments should further boost margins and gross profit in the quarters ahead.

While the stock witnessed some recovery, it still trades at an enterprise value-to-sales multiple of just 1. This valuation looks cheap considering its scale, customer growth, and rising ARPU. Momentum is building in North America and Europe across retailers and restaurants. With omnichannel adoption rising, Lightspeed is well-positioned for solid growth and share price gains.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Blue Chip Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip companies offer s a mix of stability, income, and decent capital gains, making them attractive long-term investments.

Read more »

pig shows concept of sustainable investing
Stocks for Beginners

1 Bank Stock Up 25% to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This bank stock is down, but could be a strong opportunity for dividend seekers.

Read more »

man crosses arms and hands to make stop sign
Investing

3 Mistakes Canadian Stock Investors Might Be Making

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Fixing these three common errors can help you improve your net returns.

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Investing

Is the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VFV) a Buy Now?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

VFV is dirt cheap and highly popular, but valuations are currently running hot.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: This Dividend ETF Pays Cash Monthly

| Andrew Button

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) has considerable income potential.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Want to Invest in Energy Producers? 2 Stocks That Are Great Buys Right Now

| Puja Tayal

The tariff war has affected Canadian energy producers. Some producers have effectively adapted to the tariff volatility, making them a…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Reliably Beat Inflation

| Kay Ng

For long-term investors looking to protect purchasing power and grow real wealth, these dividend stocks deserve a place on your…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks That Could Double in Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks still have a lot of value to eat up, so let's take a deeper dive.

Read more »