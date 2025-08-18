This smart stock plans to distribute between $40 billion and $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, and offers a high yield.

Investing in the smartest dividend stocks can be one of the most reliable ways to secure steady income without losing sleep over daily volatility. The payouts of these companies are supported by their fundamentally strong business generating resilient earnings and cash flows in all market conditions. Even when markets face turbulence or the economy slows, the management of these Canadian companies remains committed to rewarding shareholders with consistent dividend growth. Thus, for investors, these stocks are dependable investments to earn passive income year after year.

Against this background, here is my smartest dividend stock to buy today.

My smartest dividend stock

The TSX has several high-quality dividend-paying companies that have consistently paid and raised their yearly distributions. Moreover, these companies have visibility over their future payouts. One among them is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). This energy transportation and distribution company is known for its consistent dividend growth and high and sustainable yield.

Enbridge operates a low-risk business model with almost no exposure to commodity prices. With a vast network of pipelines and critical energy infrastructure spanning across North America, the company witnesses consistently high utilization of its assets, which drives its earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF). Further, more than 98% of Enbridge’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is generated from regulated returns or long-term contracts, ensuring predictable cash flow regardless of market volatility.

Enbridge follows a disciplined capital allocation strategy and maintains a payout ratio of 60% to 70% of DCF. That balance allows the company to reinvest enough back into its operations to fund growth projects, while still returning a generous share of profits to investors.

Since 1995, Enbridge has raised its dividend every single year, weathering market turbulence from the dot-com crash to the 2008 financial crisis and even the COVID-19 pandemic. This consistency highlights the resilience of its business model and its commitment to delivering value to investors through all market conditions.

Enbridge is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.9425 per share, offering a high yield of 5.8% based on its closing price of $65.01 on August 15.

Enbridge to maintain its dividend growth streak

Enbridge is well equipped to maintain its dividend growth streak. The company will continue to benefit from its highly diversified revenue streams and low-risk commercial frameworks, supporting its predictable cash flows and dividend growth.

Enbridge faces minimal exposure to tariffs. Canadian oil and gas transported through its systems into the U.S. has not been subject to trade duties. Further, about 80% of its EBITDA comes from assets with built-in revenue escalators or regulatory mechanisms that protect against rising costs. This structure ensures that Enbridge can continue to steadily increase both earnings and dividends.

New projects to meet rising energy demand

Even when factoring in new regulations such as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Enbridge’s near-term projects, including sanctioned and late-stage renewable developments, are expected to move forward without disruption.

Looking ahead, Enbridge’s footprint gives it a significant advantage as energy demand continues to rise across North America. The company is connected to all of the operating LNG export capacity on the Gulf Coast, positioning it as a key player in the energy value chain. Its natural gas systems also sit close to major demand hubs, including dozens of coal plant conversions, nearly a third of new data centres, and almost half of North America’s natural gas-fired power generation. Meanwhile, its growing renewable power business is supplying energy to some of the world’s biggest AI and data centre operators, which will support its growth.

While Enbridge is poised to deliver solid growth, it plans to distribute between $40 billion and $45 billion to shareholders over the next five years, mainly through dividend increases. In short, Enbridge is well-positioned to keep paying and growing its dividends for years, making it the smartest dividend stock to buy now.