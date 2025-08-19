These two TSX stocks could help turn today’s $5,000 investment into much more over the next decade.

Got $5,000? The Best TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Decade of Growth

Investing in the stock market might not be the easiest decision right now when investors have so many questions about where the economy is heading. But that’s often when the best opportunities in the market show up. Some fundamentally strong companies don’t just survive tough conditions but come out even stronger.

In this article, I’ll spotlight two TSX-listed stocks that combine reliable cash flow with growth potential, making them solid picks if you are ready to put $5,000 to work and let it ride at least for a decade.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock

Let’s start with Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), one of the largest convenience store operators in the world. The company runs its business under well-known banners like Circle K and Couche-Tard. With more than 17,000 stores across 29 countries, it’s a company that millions of customers rely on daily. ATD stock trades at about $70.02 per share with a market cap of $66.3 billion. While its annualized dividend yield sits at a modest 1.1%, the focus here is on long-term capital gains.

ATD stock has slipped about 16% over the last year due mainly to pressures from softer consumer demand and a drop in fuel sales. In its most recent quarter (ended in April 2025), Couche-Tard’s revenue declined 7.5% YoY (year-over-year) to US$16.3 billion, partly due to lower fuel margins.

Still, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew 6% YoY to US$1.2 billion with stronger merchandise sales and improved operating efficiencies. Despite the ongoing challenges, Couche-Tard remains focused on long-term expansion as it continues to invest in both fuel and non-fuel convenience services while carefully evaluating global opportunities.

Earlier this summer, it withdrew its proposal to acquire Seven & i’s retail assets in Japan, reflecting disciplined capital allocation. This patience highlights why investors can count on it for stable growth, even if short-term results fluctuate.

Canadian National Railway stock

Now, let’s turn to Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), a company that keeps the North American economy moving by rail. It currently operates a nearly 20,000-mile rail network that connects Canada’s eastern and western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast. The company moves more than 300 million tons of goods annually, making it a backbone of trade. CN stock is currently priced around $128.92 per share with a market cap of $80.5 billion. It also rewards its loyal investors with reliable quarterly dividends with an annualized yield of about 2.7%.

The past year has been challenging for CN stock, which has fallen close to 17% as weaker demand and trade headwinds weighed on investor sentiment. But the business itself remains solid. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $4.3 billion, down slightly on a YoY basis. Despite this, its operating income rose 5% to $1.6 billion as tight cost control and efficiency improvements boosted its margins.

CN’s management recently acknowledged the uncertainty created by ongoing trade and tariff issues. Nevertheless, CN plans to invest about $3.4 billion in its capital program, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy. For investors with a decade-long view, CN’s role in powering the North American supply chain makes it an essential holding.