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2 Dividend Stocks Worth Holding Through 2030

Two dividend growers could boost your income by 2030, combining CNQ’s higher yield with CN Rail’s steadier business.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Canadian Natural Resources offers about a 4% yield, with cash flow covering dividends and a 26-year growth streak.
  • Canadian National Railway has a lower yield but a durable network and 30 straight years of dividend increases.
  • Oil prices drive CNQ volatility, while CN Rail’s main risk is its expensive valuation if the economy slows.

Four years gives a quarterly dividend stock 16 chances to pay investors. Reinvest those cheques, add a few dividend increases, and a supposedly boring holding can enter 2030 producing considerably more income than it does today.

The calendar alone won’t create wealth, unfortunately. A company must generate enough cash to cover its dividend, reinvest in the business, manage debt, and survive whatever economic surprise inevitably wanders in wearing muddy shoes.

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Considerations

Dividend growth is particularly important. The Bank of Canada targets inflation around 2%, meaning an unchanged payment gradually loses purchasing power. Investors should therefore favour companies capable of raising payouts, not simply those dangling the largest current yield.

Reinvestment adds another advantage. Every dividend can purchase more shares, which then produce their own dividends. This compounding can make quality Canadian dividend stocks particularly effective when investors have several years before needing the income.

Diversification still matters. Combining businesses driven by different forces reduces the chance that one economic setback damages the entire income stream, which leads to two very different companies worth holding through 2030.

CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) provides the higher starting income. CNQ stock produces crude oil and natural gas across an enormous collection of oil sands, conventional, offshore, and thermal assets, many of which can operate for decades without requiring constant replacement.

First-quarter production increased 4% to approximately 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Adjusted funds flow reached $4.4 billion, while dividends consumed roughly 27% of that amount, leaving considerable room for capital spending, debt reduction, and share repurchases.

Management increased the quarterly dividend 6.4% to $0.63, marking 26 consecutive years of dividend growth. At a recent price of $63.31, the annualized $2.50 payout provides a yield near 4%.

The balance sheet creates the next catalyst. As net debt declines, CNQ stock intends to direct a larger portion of free cash flow toward shareholders, eventually reaching 100% once net debt falls below $13 billion. Fewer shares could make future dividends easier to raise.

CNQ stock trades around 12 times trailing earnings. Oil and natural-gas prices remain the obvious risk, while outages, higher costs, and environmental regulation could pressure cash flow. Still, low-decline assets and a covered payout give this approximately 4% yield room to reach 2030 in better shape.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) supplies the steadier half of the pair. Its rail network connects three coasts and transports grain, energy products, vehicles, metals, containers, and consumer goods across Canada and the United States. Rebuilding that network from scratch would require something between “rather expensive” and “good luck.”

First-quarter revenue ton miles increased 3% to a record for the period, while free cash flow jumped 44% to $900 million. Faster trains, improved employee productivity, and record first-quarter fuel efficiency helped the railway move more freight without allowing costs to consume every additional dollar.

CNR stock increased its quarterly dividend 3% to $0.92, extending its growth streak to 30 consecutive years. The $3.66 annual payment equals approximately 48% of 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and produces a yield near 2% at $179.46.

The valuation is the catch. CNR stock trades around 24 times 2025 adjusted earnings after a strong rally. A recession, weaker trade volumes, labour disruption, derailment, or rising expenses could therefore produce an uncomfortable pullback even if the dividend remains intact.

Bottom line

Investors buying stocks in Canada may prefer to build both positions gradually. CNQ stock can deliver the larger paycheque, while CNR stock offers a deeply entrenched transportation network. If their dividend streaks continue, patience through 2030 could produce more shares, rising income, and two considerably more valuable businesses.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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