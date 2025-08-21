Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Growth Stock

Why I’m Pounding the Table on This Dirt-Cheap Canadian Growth Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock cannot catch a break, but shares are starting to get too cheap despite recent downgrades.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) has been a difficult name to own, with shares giving up all of the gains enjoyed after the firm announced it’ll be walking away from its hopes to acquire 7 & i Holdings (the Japanese firm behind 7-Eleven stores). To make matters worse, analysts over at BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “market perform” from “outperform.”

That’s pretty much the equivalent of a downgrade to hold or equal-weight from buy or overweight. And for investors, that’s another bout of bad news to digest as the Quebec-based convenience retailer struggles to come back after starting the year with tremendous weakness.

The lack of enthusiasm surrounding the retailer is almost palpable, especially after the underwhelming way its 7-Eleven deal talks ended.

Indeed, if you’re ready to throw in the towel on the name, you’re definitely not alone. BMO analyst Tam Chen sounded underwhelmed with the path forward, to say the least, with expectations for the slightest bit of margin expansion in the U.S. market.

Couche-Tard shares hit after a notable analyst downgrade

Aside from the notable downgrade, which couldn’t have happened at a worse time, in my opinion, Chen also slashed the price target by a loonie, now setting the price target at $75 per share, up just under five dollars (or around 7%) from current levels. That’s still a respectable gain from one of the most resilient consumer staple stocks in Canada, but it’s definitely lacking when you weigh how much earnings growth the firm has commanded in the past when it had been more active on the M&A front.

Personally, I think Chen’s latest downgrade isn’t anything to hit the panic button over.

Why? We’re talking about a downgrade of a dollar here. And while Couche-Tard has had its fair share of challenges so far this year, including the failed takeover attempt of 7 & i Holdings, I do think it’s a mistake to think that the firm will not find another way to grow via M&A.

At the end of the day, Couche-Tard is a growth-by-acquisition story that’s worked for so long. It just needs to find the right deals and ink them, and I think analysts will be back to upgrading the stock again as shares start to turn a corner and pick up some meaningful traction.

Shares look dirt-cheap despite a lack of needle-moving deals

Additionally, with shares going for 18.7 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), I’m unsure why Chen doesn’t view the valuation as “compelling.” Sure, Couche-Tard hasn’t done much on the acquisition front of late. But after a relative drought following the year-long chase of a blockbuster deal that was just not meant to be, I think there’s a setup in place whereby Couche-Tard can go on a major shopping spree again.

Though same-store sales growth could stay in a rough spot for some unknown duration, especially as the consumer finds itself on the ropes, I think it’s a bad idea to give up on ATD stock at a time like this. It’s a serious player that stands to gain as it consolidates the still-fragmented convenience store industry, one that is ripe for technological disruption.

Count out new CEO Alex Miller, if you will, but Couche-Tard stands out as a firm that will rise again. With shares down nearly 19% from their highs, I’d look to be a buyer rather than a seller.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

iceberg hides hidden danger below surface
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Stalwart Every Canadian Should Own in a TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is a top dividend titan that's worth buying even at these highs.

Read more »

monthly calendar with clock
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Cash Machine: 2 Monthly Payers You’ll Want to Own in 2025 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

Building a TFSA cash machine is easier when you choose companies that pay monthly and have room to grow --…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income With These 5%-Plus Dividend Yield Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these three Canadian stocks would boost your passive income.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

This Consumer Staples Giant Could Weather Any Storm

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Metro stock continues to surpass expectations and looks to be rising higher.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Stability Meets Income: Why This Telecom Stock Is a Safe Harbour

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for stability and growth? There's really just one telecom stock offering that right now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

A Reliable Cash Cow: This Media Company Delivers in Tough Times

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

After making some major deals, this telecom stock looks like a strong buy.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Alaris Equity Partners is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of 7.4% in August 2025.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

This Utility Giant Could Be Your Safe Harbour in Volatile Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are some of the best options for safe and secure long-term investments.

Read more »