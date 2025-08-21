Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Investing $1,000 in Stocks Today Could Be Worth More Than Your Entire Life Savings Someday

Why Investing $1,000 in Stocks Today Could Be Worth More Than Your Entire Life Savings Someday

Here’s why investors should always maintain a long-term mindset and stay the course.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

A lot of investors, especially beginners, underestimate just how powerful compounding can be. Stocks don’t just sit there; they work for you in multiple ways.

Companies grow their earnings, pay dividends, and buy back their own shares. Growing earnings and dividends give you more income to reinvest in even more shares, creating a snowball effect over time. Share buybacks quietly make your ownership stake more valuable without you lifting a finger.

These two forces working together can build serious wealth, but only if you give them enough time to work.

The S&P 500: How it works and why it wins so often

The S&P 500 is a stock market index that holds 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States. It’s market cap weighted, which means the largest companies get the biggest weighting.

That structure is “self-cleaning” — companies that fall behind lose weight in the index, and successful ones rise to the top. Every year, underperformers get swapped out for stronger businesses, so the index always reflects many of the market’s leaders.

This isn’t just theory. Over long periods, the S&P 500 has been incredibly hard to beat. A majority of professional fund managers (89%) fail to outperform it over 15 years or more.

How to invest through ZSP

If you want to own the S&P 500 from Canada, BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP) is one of the simplest ways to do it. For a 0.09% management expense ratio, you get direct exposure to the entire index.

From January 29, 1993, to August 13, 2025, a $10,000 investment in an S&P 500 index fund, reinvesting all dividends and before taxes, would have grown at a 10.59% compound annual growth rate, producing a 2,546.54% cumulative return.

That’s enough to turn $10,000 into $264,653.77 without having to pick a single stock or make a single trade.

The Foolish takeaway

Compounding is most powerful when you give it time and fuel it with regular contributions. The more you invest early, and the longer you leave it alone, the more exponential your results become. That’s why starting with even $1,000 today can matter so much decades from now.

You don’t need to chase speculative plays or time the market perfectly. Put your money into a low-cost, broad-market exchange-traded fund like ZSP, reinvest your dividends, and keep adding to your position over time.

The combination of growing earnings, rising dividends, and share buybacks will quietly work in your favour, and one day, your portfolio could be worth far more than you ever imagined.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 21

| Jitendra Parashar

With the TSX still close to record highs, investors now turn to U.S. economic signals to gauge the market’s next…

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Tech Stocks

This AI-Focused TSX Stock Could Be the Next Big Tech Story

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want an AI stock that already brings in the big bucks? Here's one to add right away.

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best TSX Mining Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Gold and silver are soaring. This TSX mining stock is up 155% and pays a 5.6% yield, and the other…

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Alaris Equity Partners is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of 7.4% in August 2025.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

This Utility Giant Could Be Your Safe Harbour in Volatile Markets

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks are some of the best options for safe and secure long-term investments.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy This Summer

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their reliable cash flows, consistent dividend payments, and healthier yields, these three Canadian energy stocks are ideal buys right…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Sneha Nahata

These ultra safe dividend stocks have solid fundamentals and a growing earnings base, making them reliable investments for passive income.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Bank Stocks

This 1 Dividend Stock Could Pay Me for the Rest of My Life (and Yours, Too)

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian bank stock has the solid dividend-growth track record and stability to keep rewarding investors for decades.

Read more »