TFSA Balances at 30: Where Do Most Canadians Stand?

To close the gap, consider dollar-cost-averaging into a diversified equity ETF like XEQT for growth, mixing in GICs for stability, or using dividend-focused options like XEI or BCE to boost income.

That unused room — even if invested conservatively at 3% — would generate roughly $1,856 in tax-free income and represents a major missed compounding opportunity.

Canadians aged 30–34 hold an average TFSA balance of $16,760 while leaving about $61,882 in unused contribution room.

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, based on the 2023 contribution year, Canadians aged 30 to 34 held an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance of just $16,760. Even more revealing is the $61,882 in unused contribution room — an enormous missed opportunity at a critical wealth-building stage.

This gap highlights a key issue: many Canadians are not fully leveraging one of the most powerful tax-free investment vehicles available. At age 30, time is your greatest asset, and leaving TFSA room unused can quietly cost you thousands in future wealth.

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The real cost of sitting on the sidelines

Let’s put that unused $61,882 into perspective. Even if it were invested conservatively in Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) earning 3%, it could generate about $1,856 annually in tax-free income. While modest, this illustrates how the idle contribution room represents real money left on the table.

But TFSAs are not just for low-risk savings. They are designed for growth. By limiting yourself to cash or GICs, you may be sacrificing the long-term compounding potential that equities can provide — especially over decades.

A simple growth strategy that works

For Canadians willing to accept market fluctuations, a diversified equity exchange-traded fund (ETF), such as iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT), is an excellent consideration to dollar-cost average into. This all-in-one ETF provides exposure to global markets with a single purchase, maintaining a low management expense ratio of 0.20%.

Its portfolio is globally diversified — roughly 44% in the U.S. and 25% in Canada — and targets 100% equity exposure. Since its 2019 inception, it has delivered strong long-term growth, with a compound annual rate of about 14%. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future performance, it demonstrates the kind of growth potential possible for long-term investors.

A balanced approach can help manage risk. Allocating, for example, 70% of a TFSA to XEQT and 30% to GICs can provide a mix of growth and stability, making it easier to stay invested through market ups and downs.

Boosting income with dividends

For those who prioritize income, dividend-focused investments can complement a TFSA strategy. iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) offers exposure to Canadian dividend-paying companies and currently yields about 3.7%, with monthly distributions.

Since its inception in 2011, XEI has returned about 9% annually, with sector exposure heavily weighted toward energy and financials. It can serve as a steady income generator within a diversified portfolio.

Investors seeking even higher yields might consider individual dividend stocks such as BCE (TSX:BCE). This Canadian telecom giant offers a yield near 4.9%, supported by earnings and free cash flow. For 2026, BCE expects revenue growth of 1-5% and free cash flow of 4-10%, helping maintain its dividend.

Investor takeaway

At age 30, the average Canadian TFSA balance remains relatively low, with significant unused contribution room. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Whether through conservative GICs, diversified ETFs like XEQT, or income-focused options like XEI and BCE, taking action can meaningfully improve long-term financial outcomes. The key is simple: start early, stay invested, and let tax-free compounding do the heavy lifting.