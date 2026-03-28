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TFSA Balances at 30: Where Do Most Canadians Stand?

Canadians aged 30–34 have about $61,882 in unused TFSA contribution room, representing a major missed compounding opportunity.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Canadians aged 30–34 hold an average TFSA balance of $16,760 while leaving about $61,882 in unused contribution room.
  • That unused room — even if invested conservatively at 3% — would generate roughly $1,856 in tax-free income and represents a major missed compounding opportunity.
  • To close the gap, consider dollar-cost-averaging into a diversified equity ETF like XEQT for growth, mixing in GICs for stability, or using dividend-focused options like XEI or BCE to boost income.

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, based on the 2023 contribution year, Canadians aged 30 to 34 held an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance of just $16,760. Even more revealing is the $61,882 in unused contribution room — an enormous missed opportunity at a critical wealth-building stage.

This gap highlights a key issue: many Canadians are not fully leveraging one of the most powerful tax-free investment vehicles available. At age 30, time is your greatest asset, and leaving TFSA room unused can quietly cost you thousands in future wealth.

Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

The real cost of sitting on the sidelines

Let’s put that unused $61,882 into perspective. Even if it were invested conservatively in Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) earning 3%, it could generate about $1,856 annually in tax-free income. While modest, this illustrates how the idle contribution room represents real money left on the table.

But TFSAs are not just for low-risk savings. They are designed for growth. By limiting yourself to cash or GICs, you may be sacrificing the long-term compounding potential that equities can provide — especially over decades.

A simple growth strategy that works

For Canadians willing to accept market fluctuations, a diversified equity exchange-traded fund (ETF), such as iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT), is an excellent consideration to dollar-cost average into. This all-in-one ETF provides exposure to global markets with a single purchase, maintaining a low management expense ratio of 0.20%.

Its portfolio is globally diversified — roughly 44% in the U.S. and 25% in Canada — and targets 100% equity exposure. Since its 2019 inception, it has delivered strong long-term growth, with a compound annual rate of about 14%. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future performance, it demonstrates the kind of growth potential possible for long-term investors.

A balanced approach can help manage risk. Allocating, for example, 70% of a TFSA to XEQT and 30% to GICs can provide a mix of growth and stability, making it easier to stay invested through market ups and downs.

Boosting income with dividends

For those who prioritize income, dividend-focused investments can complement a TFSA strategy. iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) offers exposure to Canadian dividend-paying companies and currently yields about 3.7%, with monthly distributions.

Since its inception in 2011, XEI has returned about 9% annually, with sector exposure heavily weighted toward energy and financials. It can serve as a steady income generator within a diversified portfolio.

Investors seeking even higher yields might consider individual dividend stocks such as BCE (TSX:BCE). This Canadian telecom giant offers a yield near 4.9%, supported by earnings and free cash flow. For 2026, BCE expects revenue growth of 1-5% and free cash flow of 4-10%, helping maintain its dividend.

Investor takeaway

At age 30, the average Canadian TFSA balance remains relatively low, with significant unused contribution room. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Whether through conservative GICs, diversified ETFs like XEQT, or income-focused options like XEI and BCE, taking action can meaningfully improve long-term financial outcomes. The key is simple: start early, stay invested, and let tax-free compounding do the heavy lifting.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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