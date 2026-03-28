TFSA Balances at 30: Where Do Most Canadians Stand?

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, based on the 2023 contribution year, Canadians aged 30 to 34 held an average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance of just $16,760. Even more revealing is the $61,882 in unused contribution room — an enormous missed opportunity at a critical wealth-building stage.
This gap highlights a key issue: many Canadians are not fully leveraging one of the most powerful tax-free investment vehicles available. At age 30, time is your greatest asset, and leaving TFSA room unused can quietly cost you thousands in future wealth.
The real cost of sitting on the sidelines
Let’s put that unused $61,882 into perspective. Even if it were invested conservatively in Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) earning 3%, it could generate about $1,856 annually in tax-free income. While modest, this illustrates how the idle contribution room represents real money left on the table.
But TFSAs are not just for low-risk savings. They are designed for growth. By limiting yourself to cash or GICs, you may be sacrificing the long-term compounding potential that equities can provide — especially over decades.
A simple growth strategy that works
For Canadians willing to accept market fluctuations, a diversified equity exchange-traded fund (ETF), such as iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT), is an excellent consideration to dollar-cost average into. This all-in-one ETF provides exposure to global markets with a single purchase, maintaining a low management expense ratio of 0.20%.
Its portfolio is globally diversified — roughly 44% in the U.S. and 25% in Canada — and targets 100% equity exposure. Since its 2019 inception, it has delivered strong long-term growth, with a compound annual rate of about 14%. While past performance doesn’t guarantee future performance, it demonstrates the kind of growth potential possible for long-term investors.
A balanced approach can help manage risk. Allocating, for example, 70% of a TFSA to XEQT and 30% to GICs can provide a mix of growth and stability, making it easier to stay invested through market ups and downs.
Boosting income with dividends
For those who prioritize income, dividend-focused investments can complement a TFSA strategy. iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XEI) offers exposure to Canadian dividend-paying companies and currently yields about 3.7%, with monthly distributions.
Since its inception in 2011, XEI has returned about 9% annually, with sector exposure heavily weighted toward energy and financials. It can serve as a steady income generator within a diversified portfolio.
Investors seeking even higher yields might consider individual dividend stocks such as BCE (TSX:BCE). This Canadian telecom giant offers a yield near 4.9%, supported by earnings and free cash flow. For 2026, BCE expects revenue growth of 1-5% and free cash flow of 4-10%, helping maintain its dividend.
Investor takeaway
At age 30, the average Canadian TFSA balance remains relatively low, with significant unused contribution room. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Whether through conservative GICs, diversified ETFs like XEQT, or income-focused options like XEI and BCE, taking action can meaningfully improve long-term financial outcomes. The key is simple: start early, stay invested, and let tax-free compounding do the heavy lifting.