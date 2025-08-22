2 Growth Stocks to Buy Today Before They Skyrocket

These two Canadian growth stocks are reporting solid results that hint at even more upside for investors willing to act now.

Have you ever thought about how momentum builds behind a stock before the real breakout comes? First, it shows up in the financial numbers, then it spreads through the market as confidence grows. That moment before the crowd piles in is when patient, long-term investors have the chance to benefit the most.

Right now, two top Canadian growth stocks are in exactly that position. One has reinvented itself as a leading player in automotive and security software, with a strong start to its new fiscal year. The other is a fast-growing fashion house that is making “Everyday Luxury” a must-have for North American shoppers. Both are reporting solid results that point to more growth ahead. In this article, I’ll reveal these two fundamentally strong growth stocks and tell you why they deserve your attention now.

BlackBerry stock

The first company I want to highlight is BlackBerry (TSX:BB), which has been showing investors it still knows how to grow. Based in Waterloo, this tech firm operates in three main segments: secure communications, QNX, and licensing.

Its QNX division mainly powers automotive operating systems and safety-critical applications, while its secure communications business focuses on cybersecurity and enterprise solutions.

Following a 55% run over the last year, BB stock currently trades at $5.05 per share, giving it a market cap of about $3 billion. However, its shares remain more than 43% below their 52-week high, which could present an opportunity for investors who believe in the turnaround.

That turnaround was evident in the company’s latest quarterly results. Notably, in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2026 (ended in May 2025), BlackBerry’s sales stood strong at US$121.7 million, ahead of its guidance. Its QNX segment revenue rose 8% YoY to US$57.5 million, supported by new wins. Meanwhile, its secure communications segment brought in US$59.5 million, beating expectations.

More importantly, BlackBerry posted adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of US$16.4 million, a big improvement from US$10.5 million a year ago. This improvement clearly shows that its cost discipline efforts are paying off, with its adjusted operating expenses dropping to US$78.4 million from US$84.8 million.

If BlackBerry continues to execute, solid momentum in cybersecurity and automotive software could help its share price skyrocket in the coming years.

Aritzia stock

Next on the list is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), which continues to expand its presence and reward investors with rising profits. This Vancouver-based fashion house has more than 130 boutiques across North America and a fast-growing online business. After soaring by 66% in the last year, this Canadian growth stock trades at $74.20 per share with a market cap of about $8.5 billion.

In the May quarter, the company reported a solid 33% YoY (year-over-year) jump in sales to $663.3 million. Aritzia’s quarterly U.S. sales surged 45% YoY to $413 million, and made up more than 60% of its total revenue.

On the profitability side, its gross margin expanded to 47.2%, up from 44% a year earlier, while selling and administrative costs fell as a percentage of revenue.

Looking ahead, Aritzia expects its revenue for fiscal 2026 to land between $3.1 billion and $3.25 billion, supported by at least 12 new boutiques and five repositions. With a growing U.S. presence, expanding e-commerce platform, and consistent brand momentum, Aritzia has a long runway to keep soaring.