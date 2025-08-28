Volatility may come and go, but the strength in these two TSX dividend stocks could last across decades.

TSX Volatility? These 2 Stocks Could Be the Most Reliable for the Next 20 Years

Despite continued macroeconomic uncertainties and growing global trade tensions, the TSX Composite Index is continuing to make new highs in 2025. It may feel surprising given how shaky global headlines look right now, yet Canadian markets keep finding support from companies that show consistent earnings strength with improving fundamentals.

In such unpredictable market conditions, you may want to focus on reliable stocks that are backed by strong balance sheets, solid dividend payouts, and the ability to grow even amid tough economic times. Let’s take a closer look at two such dividend-paying TSX stocks you can buy now and hold for decades.

Brookfield Asset Management stock

First up is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), a stock that has managed to stay reliable even in the middle of market swings. As a global alternative asset manager with over US$1 trillion of assets under management, it invests across renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit sectors.

With consistent financial growth, BAM stock has jumped nearly 48% over the last year to currently trade at $82.96 per share, giving it a market cap of about $136 billion. Right now, it also offers a 2.9% annualized dividend yield, paid on a quarterly basis.

The company’s fee-related earnings climbed by 16% YoY (year over year) in the second quarter to US$676 million. Similarly, its quarterly net profit attributable to shareholders jumped 25% from a year ago to US$620 million with the help of robust fundraising and asset deployments.

Interestingly, Brookfield Asset Management also announced over US$55 billion in asset sales in 2025, highlighting its ability to recycle capital and lock in gains.

On the growth front, Brookfield has been forming large-scale partnerships tied to global themes like decarbonization, deglobalization, and digitalization. Notably, it recently signed a landmark agreement with Alphabet’s Google to deliver up to 3,000 megawatts of carbon-free hydro capacity in the U.S. and announced a $10 billion digital infrastructure investment in Sweden. These initiatives, along with its ongoing asset deployments in renewable power and infrastructure, strengthen BAM’s long-term growth outlook — making it a great stock to hold for the next 20 years.

Royal Bank of Canada stock

Next is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), a financial giant that just posted record-breaking results. The largest Canadian bank operates across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, and insurance segments. After surging over 22% in the last year, its stock now trades at $190.39 per share, with a market cap of about $268 billion, and offers a 3.2% annualized dividend yield.

For the quarter ended in July 2025, RBC’s net income inched up by 21% YoY to $5.4 billion. Also, the bank’s return on equity improved to 17.3%, with the adjusted figure even stronger at 17.7%.

Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, Royal Bank continues to post broad-based strength in its revenue. Higher net interest income in personal and commercial banking, record results in capital markets, and growth in wealth management all contributed to its strong financials in the latest quarter.

While its provisions for credit losses rose to $881 million, reflecting more cautious lending in capital markets and commercial banking, the ratio of loan losses actually improved compared to the prior quarter.

Royal Bank’s recent integration of HSBC Canada is delivering cost synergies, while its investments in technology are giving it a competitive edge. With its diversified model, strong capital base, and ongoing commitment to dividends, this Canadian lending giant remains one of the most reliable stocks investors can own for the next two decades.