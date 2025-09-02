Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

These three stocks are some of the best long-term investments that new Canadian investors should look to buy ASAP.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Saving alone usually won’t outpace inflation — start investing early so your money can grow and compound over time.
  • Focus on stable, high-quality core holdings, such as defensive utilities, energy infrastructure, and residential real estate, to provide reliable income and steady long-term growth.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Fortis

It’s not uncommon for Canadians to focus on saving when thinking about building wealth. However, the reality is that saving alone usually isn’t enough. In order to grow your money meaningfully over time, you need to put it to work, and that’s where finding the top Canadian stocks on the TSX to buy factors in.

Investing is essential because it doesn’t just help your money grow faster than saving. It also helps your savings grow faster than inflation. Without investing, inflation would erode the value of your hard-earned savings each year.

Furthermore, the earlier you start investing, the longer your money has to benefit from compounding. That’s why one of the most important steps any new investor can take is simply getting started as soon as possible.

Of course, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming. The market is filled with thousands of stocks, and it can be tempting to chase the biggest headlines or the fastest-growing companies.

That’s why the best approach for new investors is usually to begin with high-quality, core portfolio holdings. These are businesses that are stable, reliable, and have robust competitive advantages in their industries.

So, if you’re a new investor looking to start putting your hard-earned capital to work, here are three of the best Canadian stocks that I’d tell new investors to buy ASAP.

One of the best dividend stocks Canadian investors can buy

If you’re a new investor looking for a high-quality and reliable Canadian stock to buy now that you can hold for years, Fortis (TSX:FTS), a $34 billion utility stock, is about as reliable as it gets.

Fortis is one of the best investments a new investor can make because it supplies electricity and natural gas to millions of customers across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

Furthermore, utilities are naturally known to be highly defensive since they provide essential services people can’t go without, even in a recession. That means Fortis’ cash flow is stable and predictable, which makes it easier for the company to pay a dividend every quarter.

So, as impressive as it is, it’s also not surprising that Fortis has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years now, the second-longest streak in Canada.

That’s why, if you’re a new investor looking to build a reliable long-term portfolio, Fortis is one of the best Canadian stocks I’d suggest you buy ASAP, especially while it trades off its 52-week high and offers a current yield of 3.6%.

A massive energy infrastructure stock

In addition to Fortis, another high-quality dividend stock with reliable operations is Enbridge (TSX:ENB).

Enbridge is a reliable investment because it operates one of the largest energy infrastructure networks in North America, transporting oil and natural gas that power homes, businesses, and industries every day.

Furthermore, much like Fortis, Enbridge is known for its dividend. It also has one of the longest dividend growth streaks in Canada, at 30 straight years. Moreover, it offers an even greater potential to generate income than Fortis, with its dividend yield currently sitting at 5.7%.

Plus, in addition to the income it generates, Enbridge also has plenty of growth potential. What’s most impressive, though, is Enbridge’s ability to consistently balance investing funds in new projects while still returning capital to shareholders.

So, if you’ve got cash you’re looking to put to work, Enbridge is easily one of the best Canadian stocks to buy now.

A top Canadian real estate stock

In addition to Enbridge and Fortis, another top Canadian stock to buy now is Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN), or CAPREIT, which offers investors exposure to one of the most dependable industries in the country: rental housing.

CAPREIT owns a portfolio of tens of thousands of residential units across Canada, generating stable, recurring income from rent payments.

And since residential real estate is one of the most defensive industries in the economy, CAPREIT not only offers reliable passive income for investors, but it also has plenty of long-term growth potential.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian stocks to buy now, I’d certainly consider CAPREIT ASAP, while it offers a 3.7% yield and trades just off the bottom of its 52-week range.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This Real Estate Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in Canada Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investors could buy this top-tier Canadian REIT at a 52% discount and earn a 9.7% passive-income yield this September.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want easy buy and holds, here are three to consider.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Should Have a Permanent Place in Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

Buying and holding this dividend stock in a TFSA can help generate significant tax-free passive income for decades.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Down 10% Is My Contrarian Buy of the Year

| Chris MacDonald

This stock, down roughly 10% over the past year, is my contrarian buy for 2025.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in CNR Stock 10 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR stock has long been a strong investment, and the proof is in the recent past.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 11% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Puja Tayal

Uncover the story behind this dividend stock's 11% drop. Analyze the reasons for its earnings decline amid market changes.

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

Lazy Investor? This Dividend-Growth Stock Deserves a Permanent Place in Your TSFA

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stands out as a perfect fit for many long-term-thinking TFSA investors seeking dividends and growth.

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Dividend Stocks

5 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With Remarkably Reliable Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want income that lasts? These five look like the best options out there.

Read more »