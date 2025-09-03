Member Login
Home » Investing » This Overlooked Stock Could Jumpstart Your Family’s Generational Wealth

This Overlooked Stock Could Jumpstart Your Family’s Generational Wealth

Buying CNR stock on weakness today could allow for compounding wealth for decades to come.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Canadian National Railway presents a promising opportunity for building long-term wealth with its resilient operations and crucial role in North American trade, despite recent market challenges and a 24% dip in share price.
  • With consistent dividend growth, strategic reinvestment, and a current undervaluation, CN Rail is poised as a stable, high-quality asset for investors aiming to secure generational financial security.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Canadian National Railway

When investors dream of building generational wealth, they often chase high-growth tech, meme stocks, or flashy sectors. But history shows that long-term wealth is more often built on companies with quiet resilience, not noisy hype. That’s why one of the most overlooked opportunities in Canada today could be sitting in plain sight: Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR).

While the market has punished the stock in recent months, long-term investors should be paying close attention. Because this century-old freight giant might just be the ticket to financial security for generations to come.

From market headwinds to hidden value

Canadian National Railway hasn’t had an easy ride recently. Concerns about U.S. tariffs, reduced trade volumes, and operational disruptions — ranging from 2024’s wildfires to labour disputes — have dragged down performance. In 2024, revenue grew just 1.3%, while operating expenses spiked 16%, leading to an 18% drop in diluted earnings per share. The market noticed. Shares are now trading roughly 24% below their 2024 highs.

But this is where opportunity lies.

CNR is still the backbone of the North American economy, moving everything from grain and crude oil to lumber and manufactured goods. Its transcontinental network spanning the Atlantic to the Pacific and deep into the U.S. Gulf Coast positions it as a critical infrastructure player, not just a transportation company.

During downturns, railways like CN provide resilience. In expansions, they ride the tailwinds of trade and infrastructure growth. That’s the kind of stability that true wealth builders seek.

A compounding machine in disguise

What really makes CN Rail a generational wealth stock is its commitment to capital discipline and shareholder returns. It has been raising its dividend for nearly 30 consecutive years, earning its place as a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat. While its yield isn’t sky-high at almost 2.7%, the dividend growth rate tells the real story: a 10-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% and a still-solid 6.5% CAGR over the last three years — even as earnings growth has slowed.

This reflects CN Rail’s deliberate strategy: reinvest profits into long-term value drivers like automation, network efficiency, and fuel optimization — while returning capital to shareholders through rising dividends and buybacks.

With one of the best operating ratios in the industry, CN maintains a rare balance: it grows, pays you to hold, and maintains operational efficiency.

A quiet giant that’s undervalued and underowned

Despite its strengths, CN Rail is largely ignored by retail investors — overshadowed by hotter names. It doesn’t make headlines. It doesn’t promise 10 times returns overnight. But what it does offer is something more durable: reliability, scalability, and resilience.

And today, it’s trading at a discount. At roughly 15% below its historical valuation norms, CN Rail looks undervalued for a company of its calibre. Add to that solid free cash flow, reasonable debt, and improving long-term earnings prospects, and you get a high-quality stock on sale.

For families thinking beyond the next quarter — and instead planning for the next generation — this is the kind of asset that could quietly grow into a cornerstone of lasting wealth.

Investor takeaway

Canadian National Railway isn’t just a good company — it’s a great legacy.

It may not be flashy. It may not go viral. But it’s built to endure. And for investors thinking in decades, not days, the blue-chip stock could be the foundation that jumpstarts your family’s generational wealth — slowly, steadily, and powerfully.

Because sometimes, the best investments are the ones no one is talking about.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Partially complete jigsaw puzzle with scattered missing pieces
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for the smartest stocks to buy right now? Given a $1,000 budget, here are the two top…

Read more »

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The Easiest Way to Build Wealth in Canada’s Stock Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're concerned about how to earn income that lasts a lifetime, here's the easiest path to consider.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stock You’ve Never Heard Of

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Haven't heard of this Canadian stock? Good. That's why it's a great buy on the TSX today.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

1 No-Brainer Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For income that lasts and indeed grows, this is the dividend stock for you.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the 3 Canadian Stocks I’d Tell a New Investor to Buy ASAP

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks are some of the best long-term investments that new Canadian investors should look to buy ASAP.

Read more »

Concept of rent, search, purchase real estate, REIT
Dividend Stocks

This Real Estate Stock Could Be the Best Bargain in Canada Right Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Investors could buy this top-tier Canadian REIT at a 52% discount and earn a 9.7% passive-income yield this September.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want easy buy and holds, here are three to consider.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Should Have a Permanent Place in Your TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

Buying and holding this dividend stock in a TFSA can help generate significant tax-free passive income for decades.

Read more »