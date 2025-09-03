Member Login
This TSX Stock Could Be a Retirement Game-Changer

If you’re hoping to retire sooner as opposed to later, this retirement stock is a top option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Key Points

  • Sienna's Q2 revenue rose 17.4% with AFFO up 21%, driving stock gains and a dividend yield above 5%.
  • Growth came from acquisitions, higher occupancy, and redevelopment projects boosting revenues and margins.
  • Watch high debt, AFFO dilution from equity raises, and successful integration of acquisitions.

When you think about retirement game-changers, your mind probably jumps to high-yield dividend stocks, real estate investments, or maybe a well-balanced exchange-traded fund. But there’s one quiet stock on the TSX that’s been steadily rewriting its story, and it might just be the kind of long-term hold that transforms a retirement portfolio. That’s Sienna Senior (TSX:SIA). It isn’t flashy, but what it offers is consistency, growth potential, and an essential service Canadians will always need.

About SIA

Sienna operates long-term care and retirement communities, mostly in Ontario and British Columbia, and it’s been on a serious growth kick lately. In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025 alone, it pulled in $253.6 million in revenue, up 17.4% from the same time last year. Same property net operating income rose 8.2%, driven by strong gains in both its long-term care and retirement segments. That kind of stable, year-over-year improvement matters when you’re looking for something to rely on during your golden years.

The TSX stock also posted adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $24.1 million in Q2, a 21% increase from the prior year. Its AFFO payout ratio is high at 89.5%, but that’s expected for a real estate investment trust-like model. What’s important is that cash flow is growing, and quickly. That’s allowed Sienna to maintain a dividend yield north of 5%, which is more than enough to beat inflation while providing steady income for retirees. A $7,000 investment would yield about $365 in annual income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SIA$18.08387$0.94$363.78Monthly$6,998.96

More to come

What’s helping power this performance is the TSX stock’s savvy acquisition strategy. In just one quarter, Sienna spent $315 million acquiring retirement and long-term care facilities in Alberta and Ontario. It has another $93 million in deals expected to close soon, including the Credit River residence near Toronto. These new properties don’t just expand the footprint but boost earnings power. Most of the acquisitions should deliver investment yields between 6% and 7%, which is well above Sienna’s cost of debt.

Sienna isn’t just buying, it’s building. It recently completed a major long-term care redevelopment in North Bay, replacing older facilities with a brand new 160-bed home. Projects like this come with construction subsidies and government grants that improve the economics over time. With other developments in Brantford and Keswick underway, this pipeline of new communities should gradually lift margins and per-share earnings in the years ahead.

Occupancy is climbing, too. Retirement occupancy hit 92.1% in Q2 and moved even higher in July. Management is targeting 95% for stabilized properties in the near future. That last few percentage points may not sound like much, but for a business like this, these can drive significant gains in revenue and profitability.

Considerations

Over the past year, Sienna’s stock climbed nearly 20%, beating the broader market. It’s done that while continuing to reward shareholders with consistent dividends and stable operations. At a time when investors are worried about volatility, Sienna has been quietly compounding returns.

Is it a perfect stock? Not quite. AFFO per share was down slightly this quarter due to temporary dilution from recent equity raises. Debt is also high, with a debt-to-equity ratio nearing 195%. But the TSX stock’s strong asset base, stable occupancy, and high-quality real estate help offset those concerns.

The real appeal here is the long-term trend. Canada’s senior population is booming. Demand for senior housing is rising. And supply remains tight, especially in urban areas. That’s a recipe for pricing power, margin expansion, and durable growth.

Bottom line

For investors approaching retirement, or even those just planning for it, Sienna could be the quiet compounder that delivers income and stability. It’s not going to light up your portfolio with triple-digit returns. But it will help pay the bills and grow modestly over time, which might be the most powerful move of all.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

