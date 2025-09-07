Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » August Was a Huge Month for Canadian Bank Stocks

August Was a Huge Month for Canadian Bank Stocks

Canadian bank stocks some of the best long-term investments. During August, their stock prices surged. Here’s a duo to consider.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Scotiabank and BMO showed impressive growth in August, making them strong choices for investors with a focus on long-term growth and dividend income
  • Scotiabank's shift to North American growth and BMO's steady U.S. expansion offer unique opportunities, alongside attractive dividends of 5.07% and 3.82% respectively.
  • 5 stocks our experts like better than Bank of Montreal

Canadian bank stocks are among the best long-term options for investors to consider. Not only do the bank stocks offer growth and income-earning potential, but they also boast sizable defensive moats.

During August, the big banks saw near-double-digit gains. Here’s a look at what that means for investors and some of the best Canadian bank stocks to add to your portfolio.

Invest in Scotiabank for growth and income

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) finished August up nearly 10%. That impressive gain can be attributed to two unique factors for investors looking at Canadian bank stocks to consider.

First, the bank has been undervalued in recent years, particularly when compared to its peers.

Part of the reason for that is Scotiabank’s shifting stance on expansion. Scotiabank’s focus on international markets to fuel growth isn’t unique, but the markets that Scotiabank chose to focus on were unique.

Specifically, Scotiabank turned to higher-growth markets in Latin America to fund growth. Those markets, although high-growth, also carry a higher risk.

To offset this risk, Scotiabank has refocused its growth efforts in recent years on the North American market. As a result, while this transition was underway, Scotiabank lagged its peers. That lag seems to be coming to an end, which leads me to the second point.

The second point comes down to results and, to a lesser extent, potential.

The big banks are some of the best long-term holdings for any well-diversified portfolio. In addition to a solid domestic segment, Scotiabank’s diversified international segment provides solid results.

That allows Scotiabank to invest in growth and pay out a very juicy yield. As of the time of writing, Scotiabank’s dividend pays out a handsome 5.07% yield.

Consider BMO to fuel your portfolio

Another one of the great Canadian bank stocks that rose significantly in August is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). During the month of August, BMO’s stock price surged 8%.

BMO isn’t the largest of the big banks, but it is the oldest. In fact, BMO has been paying out dividends for nearly two centuries without fail. This makes the bank a stellar option for income-seeking investors.

As of the time of writing, BMO’s quarterly dividend works out to a respectable 3.82%. Further to that, BMO has an established history of providing annual upticks to that dividend. This makes the bank stock an excellent choice for investors seeking a buy-and-forget income stock.

BMO’s gains are largely fueled by the potential for inflation to make a soft landing. Interest rates have held, and there’s rising sentiment for rate cuts. This helps to allay fears about the potential for a deep recession. Against that backdrop, BMO emerges as a solid option for growth and income seekers alike.

Speaking of growth, BMO offers investors huge growth potential. The bank has expanded heavily into the U.S. market over the past decade and is now one of the largest banks in that market.

For any investor looking at Canadian bank stocks to invest in, BMO should be near the top of any list.

Canadian bank stocks to buy

Both Scotiabank and BMO offer investors incredible long-term growth potential despite their stellar performance in August. Additionally, they can provide a juicy dividend that continues to grow.

In my opinion, one or both of these bank stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.

More on Bank Stocks

Income and growth financial chart
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal Is on an Absolute Tear This Year: Is It Too Late to Buy Shares?

| Kay Ng

BMO stock may be a hold right now, but new money is better off waiting for a safer entry point.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

2 Top Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Now for Stability and Growth

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to buy stocks now for stability and growth? These two big bank stocks can offer both while also boasting…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Bank Stocks

Is Toronto-Dominion Bank a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank recently hit a high not seen since early 2022. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Bank Stocks

TD Stock Falls Despite Wide Beat & High Growth

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) released earnings yesterday. Here's what everyone missed.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Bank Stocks

Is Bank of Montreal a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal is up nearly 50% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Bank Stocks

Opinion: Here’s the Best Canadian Bank Stock for Your Buck in August

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock just had a great quarter, and it could be just the start.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Bank Stocks

Worried About a Bear Market? 3 Reasons to Buy TD Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock has climbed back up to highs that make it quite the interesting investment again.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

5 Reasons to Buy and Hold This Canadian Stock Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock has been a winner for decades, and that's not slowing down any time.

Read more »