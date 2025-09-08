Member Login
Home » Investing » For Monthly Income, Look No Further Than These High-Yield Stocks

For Monthly Income, Look No Further Than These High-Yield Stocks

These high yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you generate a worry-free passive income of over $117 per month.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Colored pins on calendar showing a month

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • Monthly dividend stocks like Whitecap Resources and SmartCentres REIT offer investors steady, reliable cash flow.
  • Whitecap provides a 7.2% yield backed by strong free cash flow, low leverage, and growth through its Veren acquisition.
  • SmartCentres REIT delivers a 6.8% yield supported by high occupancy, diversified tenants, and expansion into mixed-use developments.

If you’re looking to generate monthly income through your investment, consider adding high-yield dividend stocks to your portfolio. Unlike quarterly or annual dividend payers, stocks that distribute dividends monthly provide a steady stream of cash, which is perfect for reinvestment or covering short-term expenses. That said, it’s crucial not to chase high yields alone. Investors should always consider the company’s fundamentals, dividend history, and ability to sustain payouts over time.

Against this background, look no further than these high-yield TSX stocks for reliable monthly income. Each offers the potential to enhance your portfolio with consistent cash flow while balancing risk and return.

Monthly income stock #1: Whitecap Resources

If you’re looking for a stock that can reliably put cash in your pocket each month, Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is worth a closer look. This Canadian oil and gas producer has been consistently rewarding shareholders with its durable payouts and offers a high and sustainable yield.

Currently, Whitecap pays a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, yielding approximately 7.2%. Over the years, the company has shown a strong commitment to its shareholders, having distributed roughly $2.6 billion in dividends since January 2013 to July 2025.

Management is doubling down on efficiency, with an emphasis on drilling optimization, disciplined capital spending, and cost control. These measures strengthen margins and are likely to drive earnings, providing a solid base for steady dividends in the years ahead. Whitecap also boasts a healthy balance sheet, low leverage, and strong free cash flow, providing it with the flexibility to invest in growth while maintaining its income program.

A significant growth catalyst is Whitecap’s acquisition of Veren, which adds scale, high-quality assets, and financial strength. This move expands the company’s inventory of premium projects and positions it for long-term growth, further supporting its ability to deliver reliable dividends.

Overall, its monthly payouts, high yield, and sustainable yield make it a compelling income stock.

Monthly income stock #2: SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) has long been a go-to choice for investors seeking dependable monthly income. Backed by a diversified portfolio of 195 properties across prime locations in Canada, the real estate investment trust (REIT) enjoys strong leasing demand. Moreover, it has a resilient tenant base that includes major national retailers. This combination has enabled the company to maintain high occupancy rates for its properties, ensuring steady rental income and a reliable cash flow to support its monthly payouts.

The REIT’s core retail properties enjoy solid leasing demand. Meanwhile, it has also been expanding into mixed-use developments and is adding services such as fitness centres, medical clinics, and daycare facilities to drive traffic at its locations. This strategy broadens its revenue streams and will support long-term growth. Moreover, its large, unutilized land bank provides significant growth potential.

SmartCentres currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, yielding over 6.8%. With a strong tenant base, high occupancy and rent collection rates, solid leasing demand, and a robust development pipeline, this REIT appears well-positioned to sustain its distributions over time.

Earn over $117 per month

Whitecap Resources and SmartCentres REIT are compelling bets for investors seeking steady monthly income. With high and sustainable yields and growing cash flows, these TSX stocks provide reliable income.

The table below shows that an investment of approximately $20,000, split evenly between Whitecap and SmartCentres, could generate roughly $117.34 per month in passive income.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutsFrequency
Smartcentres REIT$27.03369$0.154$56.83Monthly
Whitecap Resources$10.08992$0.061$60.51Monthly
Price as of 09/05/2025

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Incredible Stocks That Earn $1,600/Year!

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to earn $1,600 of tax-free passive income in 2025? Here are three quality dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Sugar Was Up 13% Last Month: Is It Too Late to Join the Rush?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian mid-cap investors wondering if the sugar rush is worth participating in may want to consider this stock's sweet dividend.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for BCE’s Dividend: Buy This Monthly High-Yield ETF Instead

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This infrastructure-themed ETF owns a variety of telecoms, pipelines, and utilities.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

All the Brookfield Stocks Explained for Beginning Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Confused about all the Brookfield tickers floating around? Here's a guide for making sense of this mess.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Buying Stocks Doesn’t Have to Be Hard: It’s Actually as Easy as Grabbing a Double Double

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's a simple "buy what you know" example using the parent company of Tim Hortons

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Have Doubled in the Past 5 Years

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) have more than doubled in five years, and shares are still cheap!

Read more »

Young adult concentrates on laptop screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Help You Retire Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks provide the perfect opportunity for Canadian investors seeking long-term retirement growth.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Long-term Bargain on the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has had a volatile recent past, but that's not what investors need to focus on. Today's present and…

Read more »