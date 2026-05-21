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The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

Most Canadians still have plenty of TFSA contribution room. Invest in dividend stocks like TD Bank as you bridge the gap.

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Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
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Key Points
  • • The TFSA contribution limit varies by individual based on age, residency, and contribution history, with the maximum cumulative limit at $109,000 since 2009, though the average Canadian has nearly $50,000 in unused contribution room.
  • • Enbridge Inc. offers an ideal TFSA dividend stock with a 4.94% yield, 70+ years of dividend payments, and 31 consecutive years of increases, backed by predictable cash flows from regulated operations.
  • • Canadian banks like Toronto-Dominion Bank provide another reliable TFSA option, with TD's dividend growing over 1,500% in 30 years while maintaining stability through conservative risk management and strong capitalization.
10 stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank

The cumulative maximum tax-free savings account, or TFSA, contribution limit currently stands at $109,000. But this is not everyone’s limit. Your own personal limit depends on your age, your contribution history, as well as your withdrawal history and your residency status.

Let’s figure out where you stand.

holding coins in hand for the future

Source: Getty Images

When did you turn 18?

The table below maps out the yearly contribution limits since the TFSA was first introduced in 2009.

Assuming you are a Canadian resident, your own personal limit can be calculated by turning to the year you turned 18 and adding up the yearly contributions since that year. How much have you already contributed? And how much room is unused?

Many investors are behind on their TFSA contributions. According to the Canada Revenue Agency, the average unused TFSA contribution room across all ages is just under $50,000.  This means that there’s a large amount of money that Canadians are essentially leaving on the table.

The opportunity

If you are one of the many who have yet to even come close to maximizing your TFSA contributions, it’s never really too late. Although it is of course better to start contributing as early as possible.

Usually, Canadians tend to start thinking more seriously about savings and financial strategies as they get older. But if you’re reading this, then maybe now is the time to really get serious about it – regardless of age.

The tax-savings that accrue over a lifetime of tax-sheltered investment returns is significant. It can make a big difference in achieving your financial goals. Simply put, the TFSA is arguably one of the best investment vehicles available to investors today.

Consider steady and secure dividend stocks

Of course, when selecting the right dividend stocks for your TFSA, a focus on predictability and safety is a good way to go. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) is an example of a dividend stock that’s ideal as a TFSA investment. It’s currently yielding a very generous 5% AND it’s backed by extremely predictable and secure cash flows.

Enbridge’s track record of dividend payments is a reflection of this fact. The company has been paying dividends for more than 70 years. Also, the company has 31 consecutive years of annual dividend increases under its belt.

As you search for the right dividend stocks for your future TFSA investments, Enbridge stock should surely make the shortlist.

Canadian banks

Another set of companies that have survived and thrived through numerous crises is Canadian banks. These banks are backed by Canadian regulations which are aimed at keeping them operating with solid financial backing. This means that they must strike the right balance between minimizing risk and maximizing returns, while maintaining financial stability.

And this is exactly what they’ve done. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is one of Canada’s top banks. It’s also a blue-chip stock that has survived and thrived in all markets. This is because of the bank’s conservative risk culture, well-capitalized balance sheet, and scale and North American presence.

In the last 30 years, TD Bank stock has paid out a dividend. This dividend has grown more than 1,500% and it’s been reliable through the good and bad times – another example of reliability and consistency.

The bottom line

Wherever we stack up in our tax-free savings account journeys, today is a good time to remind ourselves of the benefits of maximizing our contributions as early as possible – more tax-savings, greater returns, and of course, the compounding effect.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Enbridge and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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