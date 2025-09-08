Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

RRSP Wealth: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

These stock have increased dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Key Points

  • RRSP investors are looking for stocks with long track records of dividend growth.
  • Fortis has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years and is providing good growth guidance.
  • Enbridge is using acquisitions and development projects to drive earnings expansion.

Canadian savers are searching for top TSX dividend stocks to add to their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolios. With the market near record levels, it makes sense to consider stocks with long histories of delivering dividend growth through full economic cycles.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility company with operations in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Businesses include natural gas distribution utilities, power generation facilities, and electric transmission networks.

The stock is up 13% this year, but has pulled back a bit in the past two weeks, giving investors a chance to buy the dip.

Fortis is working on a $26 billion five-year capital program that is expected to raise the rate base from $39 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. The company is investing $5.2 billion in 2025 as part of that process.

As new assets are completed and go into service, the boost to revenue and cash flow should support planned annual dividend growth of 4% to 6%. Fortis has a number of projects under consideration that could get added to the backlog. This would potentially boost the size of the dividend increases or extend the dividend-growth guidance beyond 2029.

In addition, the Canadian government is evaluating the possibility of expanding electricity grids across the country. Fortis has electric transmission assets and would potentially be a candidate to build and operate new transmission infrastructure.

Fortis has a good track record of boosting growth through strategic acquisitions. Falling interest rates could trigger a new wave of consolidation in the utility sector. Fortis might even become a takeover target as large alternative asset managers look for opportunities with reliable and growing cash flows.

The board has increased the dividend in each of the past 51 years. Investors who buy FTS stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is best-known for its oil pipeline infrastructure. This makes sense considering the business moves about 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States. In recent years, however, Enbridge has expanded and diversified its portfolio. In 2024, Enbridge spent US$14 billion to buy three natural gas utilities in the United States. Enbridge is also betting on growth in international demand for North American oil and natural gas with its investments in oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) export terminals. In addition, the company bulked up its renewable energy assets with the purchase of an American solar and wind project developer.

Enbridge has a $32 billion capital program on the go that will help drive steady cash flow growth in the coming years. This should enable the board to continue raising the dividend. Enbridge has increased the payout annually for the past three decades.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 5.7%.

The bottom line

Fortis and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some RRSP cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Attractive for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar for a portfolio targeting passive income.

Read more »

buildings lined up in a row
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian REITs That Could Double Your Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks aren't just great options, but stable ones, with investments in key, essential areas.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Incredible Stocks That Earn $1,600/Year!

| Robin Brown

Are you looking to earn $1,600 of tax-free passive income in 2025? Here are three quality dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

For Monthly Income, Look No Further Than These High-Yield Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you generate a worry-free passive income of over $117 per month.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Rogers Sugar Was Up 13% Last Month: Is It Too Late to Join the Rush?

| Joey Frenette

Canadian mid-cap investors wondering if the sugar rush is worth participating in may want to consider this stock's sweet dividend.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for BCE’s Dividend: Buy This Monthly High-Yield ETF Instead

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This infrastructure-themed ETF owns a variety of telecoms, pipelines, and utilities.

Read more »

diversification is an important part of building a stable portfolio
Dividend Stocks

All the Brookfield Stocks Explained for Beginning Investors

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Confused about all the Brookfield tickers floating around? Here's a guide for making sense of this mess.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Buying Stocks Doesn’t Have to Be Hard: It’s Actually as Easy as Grabbing a Double Double

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's a simple "buy what you know" example using the parent company of Tim Hortons

Read more »